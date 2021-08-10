Drew Lock to start Broncos' preseason opener; Teddy Bridgewater will open second game

Drew Lock will get the first preseason crack in the battle to win the Denver Broncos starting quarterback job. ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ will get the second.

Vic Fangio told reporters Tuesday that Lock will start Saturday's preseason opener against Minnesota. The coach added Bridgewater would start the following week against Seattle.

Throughout camp, little has separated the two signal-callers, with each reportedly having their ups and downs amid the heated battle. Fangio added that Lock received the first start of the preseason because he's been with the team longer.

The coach noted that each would get reps with the first team during joint practices with the Vikings ahead of this week's preseason tilt.

Fangio said that both Bridgewater and Lock would play more than a quarter in their starts due to the preseason lasting only three games this season, per Troy Renck of Denver7.

Throughout the summer, Fangio has said that the two quarterbacks would get a 50-50 split of reps, and the competition could take well into the third preseason game for a winner to emerge. Through two weeks of practice, nothing has changed.

NFL Network's James Palmer provided a comprehensive look at the Lock vs. Bridgewater battle last week, including what each QB needed to do to win the job.