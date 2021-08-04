Drew Lock vs. Teddy Bridgewater: In-depth look at the determining factors, decision-makers and stakes involved in Broncos' QB battle

Denver's QB1 dilemma might be best characterized as a decision on what the franchise values more heading into this season: the present or the future.

Lock is 24 years old and has started just 18 games. The 2019 second-round pick has tremendous arm talent, but, by his own admission, is still developing. A season with Lock at the helm would perhaps include several bumps along the way as he grows with each start.

By taking the safer route and starting the more seasoned Bridgewater, who is 28 years old, Denver could be navigating through calmer waters. They'd benefit from more consistency in the moment, but with a cap on ability. The decision could also signal the possible end of Lock's career in Denver without the franchise ever truly learning whether he could develop into a viable long-term option. The Broncos would potentially then find themselves right back in the same spot again this time next year.

The two men with the most say in the decision, GM George Paton and head coach Vic Fangio, are in very different situations. Paton is a first-time GM who just signed a six-year contract in January. He'd been pursued by teams for years while serving in Minnesota's front office and finally decided this offseason to join Denver. He has time on his side. He inherited the vast majority of this roster and isn't expected to transform the organization overnight; still, the perception around the league is he's off to a very strong start. Paton has already shown tremendous patience in how he handled his first free agency period and by ignoring outside pressure during his first draft. He selected Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II with the ninth overall pick instead of jumping on Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, proving Paton is willing to stay true to his board and his plan.

With a young, talented offense already in place upon his arrival, Paton spent the offseason focused on strengthening the team's defense. On paper, it's a top-10 unit that has a chance to be the best in the league under Fangio, who is considered one of the best defensive minds in football.

And so while Paton is beginning his tenure in Denver, Fangio is doing everything he can to make sure his doesn't come to an end.