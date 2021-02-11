Cameron Brate on catching Brady's Lombardi toss: 'If I had dropped that? I think I would've had to retire'

The man on the other end, ﻿Cameron Brate﻿, later admitted it was the most crucial catch of his career.

"If I had dropped that? I think I would've had to retire," Brate said of Brady's trophy pass, via the Tampa Bay Times. "That was amazing. He pointed it at me. We talked about it earlier. It was a great throw. I mean, what do you expect from Tom Brady? A great throw."

Brady's daughter, Vivian, imploring her father not to toss the Lombardi from the moving boat, yelling, "Dad, nooooo," is adorable.

If the 43-year-old's toss of the sterling silver trophy had been off the mark, he still has six more at home the club could have borrowed until it was fished from the river.