Around the NFL

Cameron Brate on catching Brady's Lombardi toss: 'If I had dropped that? I think I would've had to retire'

Published: Feb 11, 2021 at 08:13 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Tom Brady enjoyed himself during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' boat parade celebrating the Super Bowl LV victory, the quarterback's seventh title.

At one point during the chug down Hillsborough River, Brady wanted to share the Lombardi Trophy with some of his teammates on another vessel.

What transpired probably gave a white-gloved Lombardi handler from the Hall of Fame a heart attack.

Brady steadied himself at the edge of his $2 million cruiser and heaved the hardware across the water.

The man on the other end, ﻿Cameron Brate﻿, later admitted it was the most crucial catch of his career.

"If I had dropped that? I think I would've had to retire," Brate said of Brady's trophy pass, via the Tampa Bay Times. "That was amazing. He pointed it at me. We talked about it earlier. It was a great throw. I mean, what do you expect from Tom Brady? A great throw."

Brady's daughter, Vivian, imploring her father not to toss the Lombardi from the moving boat, yelling, "Dad, nooooo," is adorable.

If the 43-year-old's toss of the sterling silver trophy had been off the mark, he still has six more at home the club could have borrowed until it was fished from the river. 

Like most times in Brady's career, the toss was spot on. Never a doubt.

