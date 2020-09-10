QB Index, Week 1: Ranking all 32 starters entering 2020 NFL season

In Ken Burns' epic 2001 documentary Jazz, critic Gary Giddins noted that Louis Armstrong arrived on the scene 30 years after the birth of the music yet still emerged as American culture's answer to Shakespeare or Dante.

Armstrong's ascendance represents "the moment when it becomes an art form," Giddins explained. "He's the figure who codifies, who assimilates everything that's happened before, and he shows where the future is going to be."

Just as Armstrong was shaping a uniquely American form of musical expression in the 1930s, Chicago Bears legend George Halas was teaming with Clark Shaughnessy to elevate the quarterback from a single-wing tailback to a position of prominence unmatched in the professional sports world.

Nearly 30 years later, Johnny Unitas codified the gridiron field general, assimilating Sammy Baugh's accuracy and savvy, Otto Graham's sideline timing throws and Bobby Layne's proto two-minute drill.

In front of a mid-century audience transitioning from train to air travel and from regional to national sports, Unitas led his Baltimore Colts to a thrilling overtime victory in the 1958 Championship Game. That defining performance turned quarterbacking into an art form, treating Americans to one of the first truly national sporting experiences of the kind we took for granted before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unitas' late-game theatrics "inflamed the imagination of the national audience," wrote Sports Illustrated's Tex Maule, enabling the NFL to plant its flag on Sunday afternoons. It wasn't long before pro football bypassed not only golf, horse racing and boxing in the sports hierarchy, but also pulled off the unthinkable in unseating baseball as the country's most popular pastime.

Little did Unitas know that the very technology which amplified his heroics and elevated the concept of quarterback to American iconography would ultimately draw decision-making power away from the player and toward the coach. While Unitas took great pride in calling his own plays and developing a feel for manipulating defenses into preferred coverages, he was doing so in a primitive sport that was more individualized at the ground level, closer to backyard football than today's intricate, meticulously choreographed weekly extravaganzas.

Television soon brought big contracts, allowing players and coaches to forego offseason jobs in favor of the quest for football innovation. Just as important to the coach-quarterback tug-of-war, television also slowed the pace of the game, introducing commercial breaks and stops between downs. Until this outside influence introduced mandated stoppages in play, there simply wasn't time for complex play-calls and personnel substitution. Once the battle plans were drawn up, the game was in the hands of the players.

As it turns out, a coaching staff with the luxury of devoting all waking hours to esoteric game scripts isn't about to encourage freelancing at the sport's most vital position. Once they wrested play-calling control from the likes of Unitas, NFL coaches developed a natural preference for drop-back, follow-orders, take-what-the-defense-gives-you quarterbacks, reducing the ranks of the improvisational, make-something-happen-off-script performance artists.

So what happened as the NFL continued to grow more complicated every year?

When Archie Manning joined the fledgling New Orleans Saints in 1971, he once recalled, teams would take four coverages and three blitzes into each game. By the time his son Eli made his own debut with the New York Giants in 2004, a quarterback could expect to see that much variety in a game's first series. Archie played against the same 11 defensive players for all four quarters. His sons faced sophisticated waves of nickelbacks, moneybackers and pass-rushing specialists designed to keep the defense's intentions indecipherable and the quarterback's life miserable.

Confronted with all of that chaos and confusion, coaches sought quarterbacks with clean mechanics willing and able to execute the play as designed.

When Colin Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III were struggling with the transition from read-option threat to pocket passer back in 2014, Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young stressed the most important lesson of his own dual-threat career: The job of the championship quarterback is to exhaust the play from the pocket.

In other words, don't flee the pocket, abandoning the play and leaving your offensive linemen holding useless blocks while the receivers run fruitless routes.

Here's where it gets tricky. What if the quarterback has the light feet to bail himself out of trouble and move the chains by scrambling?

Stationary dropback passers such as Eli and Peyton Manning had no choice to but to exhaust the play from the pocket. And in order to exhaust each play with consistency, they had to master every nuance of the position, from formations to blitz pickup to coverages. Dynamic playmakers such as Young himself, on the other hand, had less incentive to remain ball-and-chained to the pocket, thereby reducing their reliance on the tedious whiteboard work and the coaching staff's play design.

"You're already a dual threat because you can leave the pocket and make throws," Young explained to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle in 2014. "Obviously, you can run for a bunch of yards. But are you the master of the main event, which is the job? The job is to deliver the ball from the pocket. It's been proven to me over and over again that that's the championship job."

If a quarterback wanted to "change the position forever," Young theorized, he'd have to maintain the dual-threat skill set while also adopting Peyton Manning's mastery of pre-snap nuances and pocket discipline.

Baseball pitchers and football quarterbacks each throw the ball to exploit a vulnerable area in the opposition's territory. Pitchers have it relatively easy. Their prime directive is to upset the hitter's timing, but they don't have to perform that demanding task on the move with all hell breaking loose around them as they release the throw. Young's mentor, Bill Walsh, compared the quarterback's job to standing on the Speedway in Indianapolis, dodging race cars to unleash a pass.

Asking a quarterback to exhaust the play from the pocket is like asking him to pull the pin from a grenade and hold it until he makes it through his progression of targets. Why stay if you're capable of leaving?