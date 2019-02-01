New England Patriots: The premier performance artists of an era

At its essence, participation even in amateur athletics teaches the lesson that each player is only as good as the feeling he instills in his teammates, coaches and faithful fans as he's up to bat, taking the last-second shot or running the two-minute drill. Perhaps not since Johnny Unitas popularized the two-minute drill 60 years ago has any field general gained the widespread trust of Tom vs. Time. Not since Vince Lombardi saved the Packers franchise for Green Bay has any coach risen to the occasion as reliably as Belichick.