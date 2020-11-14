QB Index, Week 10: Kyler Murray, Drew Brees jump into top 10

2020 stats: 8 games | 68.1 pct | 2,130 pass yds | 7.6 ypa | 16 pass TD | 7 INT | 543 rush yds | 8 rush TD | 2 fumbles lost﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿





Try as they might, sports fans just can't derive the same satisfaction from football stats as they always have from baseball's sacred numbers. When Murray became the first player of the Super Bowl era with at least 2,000 passing yards, 15 touchdown passes and 500 rushing yards by the season's midpoint, informed football fans understood those numbers not only lack context (such as game situation, tempo and contributions from coaches and teammates), but they are also goosed by rule changes and cyclical trends favoring modern-era quarterbacks. In other words, Murray's outlandish dual-purpose stats alone aren't enough to earn MVP consideration over better, more consistent quarterbacks.





That reckoning doesn't mean, of course, that we can't appreciate what Murray is putting on film as one of the most exciting -- and most improved -- players to watch. His hovercraft deep balls seem to suspend in midair and nestle right into his targets' hands at the catch point. He's also becoming Red-zone McGyver, expanding his play-caller's options in the most valuable real estate by inventing tools necessary to get out of the tightest jams.