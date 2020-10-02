QB Index, Week 4: How low will Carson Wentz go?

2020 stats: 3 games | 65.1 pct | 753 pass yds | 6.9 ypa | 6 pass TD | 3 INT | 9 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 1 fumble lost﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿





Back when they were both still a little wet behind the ears and Brady's Patriots were bullying Peyton Manning's Colts come wintertime, I theorized that Manning learned a subtle yet valuable lesson from his opponent's style that would stay with him the rest of his career: Sometimes it pays to distribute the ball like a point guard and lead deliberate, balanced scoring drives even when the offense has the capability to strike quickly by feeding big plays to its most spectacular talents. Eight different Tampa Bay players recorded multiple receptions in the Week 3 victory at Denver. Two decades later, Brady is still propagating former NBA star Steve Nash's special brand of sports socialism: The goal is to increase the odds of success for each member of the receiving corps without negating the odds of success for all other teammates in the process.