QB Index, Week 11: Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers reign

Bhanpuri: Encouraging to hear Teddy Bridgewater is viewed as day-to-day after spraining his MCL last Sunday. Less encouraging that he's listed as questionable to play against the Lions this weekend. The seventh-year pro has been a consistent bright spot for a frisky Carolina team that, aside from the Tampa debacle, has been far more competitive than its record suggests. For the Rams to remain a factor in a grueling NFC West race, they'll need Jared Goff to be far more consistent. After posting a 100-plus passer rating (and 3-1 record) in four straight games from Weeks 2 to 5, the Rams' QB1 yo-yoed in the four games (2-2) leading into L.A.'s Week 10 bye: 72.0, 108.1, 65.9, 96.9. (Take a guess at which two the Rams lost.) He'll need to course correct over his next four, as he's set to face teams allowing the 8th- (Bucs), 10th- (49ers), 9th- (Cardinals) and 11th-fewest points (Patriots) in the NFL -- without his starting left tackle. Fitting that Kirk Cousins and Tua Tagovailoa are tied here, as they've recently been forces for good for two of the NFL's hottest teams. Strong performances from both in Week 11 could easily vault them several spots higher on this list. Speaking of risers, Cam Newton and the Patriots are suddenly (sort of) back in contention after finally settling on an offensive identity. Newton's numbers through the air will likely remain well below his peers, but stats can't fully capture the gritty, smashmouth brand of football Newton is embracing in Year 10. I don't know what to make of Baker Mayfield, Daniel Jones and Carson Wentz. Are they busts? Victims of circumstance? Casualties of a sport that has decreasing patience for regression (or stagnation) at its most important position? I'm not ready to write any of the three off just yet, but the hill is high and their climb steep.