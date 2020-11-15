Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 10 games

Injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 10 Sunday:
- Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Thompson is questionable to return against the Packers with a back .
- Green Bay Packers running back Tyler Ervin suffered a ribs injury and has been ruled out against the Jaguars.
- Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson is doubtful to return against the Buccaneers with a turf toe injury.
- Washington safety Deshazor Everett (ankle) is questionable to return against the Lions.