Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 10 games

Published: Nov 15, 2020 at 01:20 PM
Injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 10 Sunday:

  • Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Thompson is questionable to return against the Packers with a back .
  • Green Bay Packers running back ﻿Tyler Ervin﻿ suffered a ribs injury and has been ruled out against the Jaguars.
  • Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson is doubtful to return against the Buccaneers with a turf toe injury.
  • Washington safety ﻿Deshazor Everett﻿ (ankle) is questionable to return against the Lions.

Related Content

news

Texans-Browns kickoff delayed 37 minutes due to severe weather in Cleveland

A sudden arrival of heavy rain, hail and lightning has forced officials to send the Browns and Texans back to their locker rooms just before kickoff at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday.
news

Three additional Bengals assistants to miss game against Steelers due to COVID-19 protocol

The Cincinnati Bengals will be without three additional assistant coaches for Sunday's contest against Pittsburgh due to COVID-19-related reasons, the team announced.
news

Bears to elevate RB Lamar Miller from practice squad for 'MNF' vs. Vikings

The Chicago Bears will elevate running back Lamar Miller for Monday night's game vs. the Minnesota Vikings, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

Buccaneers start A.Q. Shipley at center vs. Panthers

On the heels of a frustrating offensive performance, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is making a change to his O-line on Sunday with A.Q. Shipley starting at center.
news

Injury roundup: Ravens' Mark Ingram expected to play vs. Patriots

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram, dealing with a high-ankle sprain and listed as questionable, had a good week of practice and should be set to play tonight, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Bucs' flight to Charlotte delayed due to mechanical issues, set to face Panthers at 1 p.m. ET

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers encountered an unexpected hurdle ahead of their 1 p.m. ET Sunday showdown against the Panthers in the form of a delayed flight that left them stuck on the tarmac for hours.
news

Falcons place DE Dante Fowler on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Atlanta Falcons announced Saturday that defensive end Dante Fowler has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Buffalo Bills CB Josh Norman tests positive for COVID-19

Buffalo Bills announced that cornerback Josh Norman has tested positive for COVID-19 and three other players have landed on the reserve/COVID list as a result. 
news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers place WRs Jaydon Mickens, Cyril Grayson on reserve/COVID list

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed wide receiver ﻿Jaydon Mickens﻿ and practice squad receiver ﻿Cyril Grayson﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Saturday.
news

Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 10

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (knee) has been activated from injured reserve and will play Sunday vs. Houston, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Steelers activate Ben Roethlisberger from reserve/COVID list, eligible to play Sunday

The Pittsburgh Steelers activated Ben Roethlisberger and three other teammates from the reserve/COVID list on Saturday. All four are eligible to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.
