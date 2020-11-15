Drew Brees (ribs) questionable to return vs. 49ers; Jameis Winston in at QB

Drew Brees is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the 49ers after sustaining a rib injury in the first half. Backup Jameis Winston came on in his relief to begin the third quarter.

The veteran Saints quarterback appeared to be in some discomfort after getting sacked by 49ers defensive end Kentavius Street midway through the second quarter as he looked to make a play downfield. Street was flagged for roughing the passer on the play.

Brees finished out the half, but began the second half watching from the sidelines with his helmet on as Winston took over under center. ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ also took a few more snaps at QB as he did in certain packages prior to Brees' injury.