Around the NFL

Teddy Bridgewater exits Panthers' loss to Bucs with knee injury

Published: Nov 15, 2020 at 04:57 PM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ didn't finish the Carolina Panthers' 46-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it's unclear right now whether the quarterback starting next week is in jeopardy.

Bridgewater exited the runaway affair with under six minutes to go in the fourth quarter after taking a low sack from ﻿Jason Pierre-Paul﻿ on third-and-4 with Carolina down by 16. Bridgewater hobbled off the field, as his backup, ﻿P.J. Walker﻿, entered to attempt a fourth-down conversion, one Carolina failed.

Bridgewater was seen soon after walking to the locker room with Panthers trainers, apparently favoring his right knee.

After the game, Panthers coach Matt Rhule didn't speculate on the severity of Bridgewater's injury, telling reporters, "When it come to knees and stuff like that, I never know. I don't have a feel one way or the other. ... I have no idea." Bridgewater was not made available to the press.

At the time of his departure, Bridgewater was in the middle of one of his more low-octane performances. The 28-year-old QB finished with a season-low 136 passing yards, 16 rushing yards, two passing TDs, a rushing TD and an interception. The game started off nicely for Bridgewater, who completed his first 13 passes, but ended in unfortunate fashion.

Bridgewater has a history with knee injuries. He missed the entire 2016 and most of the 2017 season after he tore his ACL and suffered other damage to his left knee in the 2016 preseason. The injury briefly derailed the former first-rounder's career before Bridgewater bounced back as a New Orleans Saints backup in 2018 and 2019 and signed a three-year deal with Carolina this offseason.

The Panthers' next game comes against the Detroit Lions in Charlotte on Nov. 22. Whether Bridgewater or Walker will be under center remains to be seen.

Related Content

news

NFL Week 10: What we learned from Sunday's games

Highlighted by a 98-yard Ronald Jones TD run, the Buccaneers bounced back emphatically, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers staved off the elements and a scare from the Jaguars and a returning Nick Chubb salted away a Browns victory. And much more. 
news

David Bakhtiari, Packers agree to four-year, $105.5M extension

The Packers are locking up their Pro Bowl left tackle. ﻿David Bakhtiari﻿ has agreed to a four-year extension worth up to $105.5 million in new money, Ian Rapoport reports.  
news

Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 10 games

Jaguars running back Chris Thompson injured his back against the Packers. Here are the other injuries we're monitoring around the league on Sunday.
news

Texans-Browns kickoff delayed 37 minutes due to severe weather in Cleveland

A sudden arrival of heavy rain, hail and lightning has forced officials to send the Browns and Texans back to their locker rooms just before kickoff at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday.
news

Three additional Bengals assistants to miss game against Steelers due to COVID-19 protocol

The Cincinnati Bengals will be without three additional assistant coaches for Sunday's contest against Pittsburgh due to COVID-19-related reasons, the team announced.
news

Bears to elevate RB Lamar Miller from practice squad for 'MNF' vs. Vikings

The Chicago Bears will elevate running back Lamar Miller for Monday night's game vs. the Minnesota Vikings, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

Buccaneers start A.Q. Shipley at center vs. Panthers

On the heels of a frustrating offensive performance, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is making a change to his O-line on Sunday with A.Q. Shipley starting at center.
news

Injury roundup: Ravens' Mark Ingram expected to play vs. Patriots

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram, dealing with a high-ankle sprain and listed as questionable, had a good week of practice and should be set to play tonight, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Bucs' flight to Charlotte delayed due to mechanical issues, set to face Panthers at 1 p.m. ET

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers encountered an unexpected hurdle ahead of their 1 p.m. ET Sunday showdown against the Panthers in the form of a delayed flight that left them stuck on the tarmac for hours.
news

Falcons place DE Dante Fowler on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Atlanta Falcons announced Saturday that defensive end Dante Fowler has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Buffalo Bills CB Josh Norman tests positive for COVID-19

Buffalo Bills announced that cornerback Josh Norman has tested positive for COVID-19 and three other players have landed on the reserve/COVID list as a result. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL