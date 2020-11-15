Teddy Bridgewater exits Panthers' loss to Bucs with knee injury

﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ didn't finish the Carolina Panthers' 46-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it's unclear right now whether the quarterback starting next week is in jeopardy.

Bridgewater exited the runaway affair with under six minutes to go in the fourth quarter after taking a low sack from ﻿Jason Pierre-Paul﻿ on third-and-4 with Carolina down by 16. Bridgewater hobbled off the field, as his backup, ﻿P.J. Walker﻿, entered to attempt a fourth-down conversion, one Carolina failed.

Bridgewater was seen soon after walking to the locker room with Panthers trainers, apparently favoring his right knee.

After the game, Panthers coach Matt Rhule didn't speculate on the severity of Bridgewater's injury, telling reporters, "When it come to knees and stuff like that, I never know. I don't have a feel one way or the other. ... I have no idea." Bridgewater was not made available to the press.

At the time of his departure, Bridgewater was in the middle of one of his more low-octane performances. The 28-year-old QB finished with a season-low 136 passing yards, 16 rushing yards, two passing TDs, a rushing TD and an interception. The game started off nicely for Bridgewater, who completed his first 13 passes, but ended in unfortunate fashion.

Bridgewater has a history with knee injuries. He missed the entire 2016 and most of the 2017 season after he tore his ACL and suffered other damage to his left knee in the 2016 preseason. The injury briefly derailed the former first-rounder's career before Bridgewater bounced back as a New Orleans Saints backup in 2018 and 2019 and signed a three-year deal with Carolina this offseason.