QB Index, Week 6: Justin Herbert vaults into top 10!

2020 stats: 4 games | 70.5 pct | 1,214 pass yds | 8.7 ypa | 13 pass TD | 0 INT | 31 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 0 fumbles lost﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿





GF: Rodgers recently pontificated, "I sometimes laugh when people talk about down years for me because, a lot of times, down years for me are career years for most quarterbacks." Bold, but admittedly true. This is most definitely not a down year for Rodgers. Is it a career year? Compare those numbers above this blurb to these:

Rodgers' first four games of 2011: 73.1 pct | 1,325 pass yds | 9.4 ypa | 12 pass TD | 2 INT | 53 rush yds | 2 rush TD | 0 fumbles lost

Rodgers' first four games of 2014: 66.2 pct | 999 pass yds | 7.7 ypa | 9 pass TD | 1 INT | 36 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 1 fumble lost

Those are his two MVP seasons. At age 37, Rodgers is clearly ahead of his 2014 pace. And he's running neck-and-neck with the 2011 campaign, widely viewed as one of the greatest quarterbacking seasons of all time.



