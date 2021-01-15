QB Index: Divisional Round QBs ranked by who you'd want for next three seasons

Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 1 | Blair: 1 | Filice: 1 | Parr: 1

2020 stats: 15 games | 66.3 pct | 4,740 pass yds | 8.1 ypa | 38 pass TD | 6 INT | 308 rush yds | 2 rush TD | 2 fumbles lost﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿





Next game: vs. Cleveland Browns | Sunday, Jan. 17 at 3:05 p.m. ET (CBS, CBS All Access, ESPN Deportes)





Parr: This should register among the easiest calls to make in QB Index history. Mahomes might have cost himself a second MVP trophy with a finish to the regular season that wasn't up to his usual standard (a passer rating below 100 since Week 12, gasp). That said, anyone who would choose a different player for the top spot in this exercise is either being disingenuous or horribly misguided.





Mahomes is already well on his way to G.O.A.T. status. He ranks first in win-loss record (42-9), pass yards per game (306.4), pass yards per attempt (8.4), touchdown-to-interception ratio (127:26) and passer rating (108.5) among quarterbacks who have made at least 15 starts since 1970, per NFL Research.





And he's 25 years old. So, the most mind-blowing part of all of this is that his prime years are still ahead of him. There's a reason the Chiefs were willing to sign him to the richest contract in sports history last summer. It was smart business to hand him half a billion dollars over the next decade.





There's no doubt about who projects as the NFL's QB1 for the foreseeable future.