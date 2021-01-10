Around the NFL

Saints QB Drew Brees likely to retire after postseason run 

Published: Jan 10, 2021 at 11:38 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Drew Brees is gearing up for what might be his final run with the New Orleans Saints.

With the Saints kicking off their postseason Sunday afternoon against the Chicago Bears, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL GameDay Morning that Brees is likely to retire after the season.

"I have yet to talk to one person who believes that Drew Brees will play in 2021," Rapoport said. "He has not made clear his decision, he has not announced definitively that he is retiring after the playoffs, but certainly that seems to be the way this is headed.

"As you mentioned, he has an NBC contract waiting. (He) may have done it last year, (but) decided to come back this year and give one final ride, see if he can ride off into the sunset, end his season on a podium holding a trophy. And this is another reason, by the way, the team wanted to get an extended look at Taysom Hill when Drew Brees was out with about 35 rib fractures, just to see what they have next year at the quarterback position. That is still ongoing, and of course, we'll see how Brees finishes it out."

The soon-to-be 42-year-old completed his 20th NFL regular season and is a shoo-in Hall of Famer five years after he walks away. Among a plethora of records, Brees holds the mark for most career passing yards and most career pass completions in NFL history.

Brees reportedly nearly retired after last season but decided to give it one more go to chase a second Lombardi Trophy.

The chase for that second Super Bowl appearance commences today.

The Bears-Saints wild-card game kicks off Sunday at 4:40 p.m. ET and can be viewed on CBS, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime Video, CBS All Access.

Related Content

news

Mitchell Trubisky unlikely to return to Bears in 2021 without long playoff run

There is no certainty the Bears will bring back Mitchell Trubisky in 2021, but if the quarterback wins Saturday vs. the Saints and keeps winning, perhaps he can change their mind. 
news

Russell Wilson: Seahawks offense 'flatlined' in second half vs. Rams

Just months removed from justifying calls from the peanut gallery to "Let Russ Cook," ﻿Russell Wilson﻿ and the Seahawks looked absolutely cooked in Saturday night's loss to Los Angeles.
news

Washington DE Chase Young suffered mild ankle sprain in loss to Buccaneers

Chase Young﻿, Washington's No. 2 pick and star pass rusher, left the Football Team's wild-card loss to the Buccaneers late in the proceedings with a lower leg injury. Young suffered only a mild ankle sprain.
news

Super Wild Card Weekend: What we learned from Saturday's games

Following the first day of the postseason, the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are moving on. Here's what we learned on Super Wild Card Weekend Saturday. 
news

Washington QB Taylor Heinicke steals hearts of viewers with 'courageous' performance in loss to Bucs

Taylor Heinicke gave a valiant effort on Saturday night in a 31-23 wild-card loss to Tampa Bay, completing 26-of-44 passes for 306 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and engineering a surprisingly efficient Washington offense in the second half of what finished as a one-score game.
news

Tom Brady-led Buccaneers beat Washington for franchise's first playoff win since '03 Super Bowl

Despite a valiant effort from quarterback Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Football Team, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prevailed on Super Wild Card Weekend. 
news

Pete Carroll 'real disappointed' in Seahawks' wild-card loss to Rams

The Seattle Seahawks exited the playoffs with little more than a whimper on Saturday night, falling to a Rams team battling significant adversity after losing its starting quarterback to a neck injury and turning to ﻿Jared Goff﻿, who entered and played with a broken thumb. 
news

Defense, Jared Goff lead Los Angeles Rams to wild-card win over Seattle Seahawks

Despite a neck injury to John Wolford, Jared Goff playing with a bum thumb and Aaron Donald injuring his ribs, the Los Angeles Rams have returned to the NFC Divisional Round for the first time since they advanced to the Super Bowl two seasons ago. 
news

Colts QB Philip Rivers undecided about playing future after loss to Bills

Following a heartbreaking playoff loss to the Bills, Colts QB Philip Rivers made no announcements on his future, though returning to Indianapolis or to coach high school football in Alabama were options he offered up. 
news

Colts HC Frank Reich: Analytics supported decision to go for it on fourth-and-goal

In a three-point, season-ending loss to the Bills on Saturday, the Colts' decision to go for it on fourth down in the first half was a choice that loomed large when it came up empty. Indianapolis coach Frank Reich defended the decision after the defeat. 
news

Jared Goff replaces injured John Wolford in Rams' win over Seahawks; Aaron Donald dealing with rib injury

﻿John Wolford﻿ got the start for the Rams on Saturday. But it was Jared Goff who finished the victory. Wolford took a blow to the head from Seahawks safety Jamal Adams and was replaced by Goff. Standout DT Aaron Donald (ribs) was injured in the second half, as well, and did not return to action.  
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW