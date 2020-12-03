QB Index, Week 13: Russell Wilson slips out of top three

Bhanpuri: For nearly every NFL QB, there's a tipping point when the number of attempts triggers a decline in production. The story has always been that the higher the pass count -- and overall pass-run imbalance -- the more likely something has gone (terribly) wrong for the quarterback (more pressure, hits, turnovers) and the team's overall game plan (run game is failing, defense is struggling, team is losing). And then Patrick Mahomes arrived on set, and, as he does, completely rewrote the script. His production over the past two seasons when throwing 40 or more passes in a game, as he did in Sunday's dismantling of the Bucs' pass defense , is totally absurd:

As historically good as Mahomes has been this year, Aaron Rodgers has done his best to keep pace in the MVP race, adding another four scoring strikes to his total (33) in Week 11. His route to maintaining the league lead in TD passes conveniently travels through three pass defenses currently ranked near the bottom of the NFL: Lions (26th), Panthers (21st), Titans (28th). While these two passers are starting to separate themselves from the pack, I'm not ruling out my preseason MVP pick, Russell WIlson, from making a late run at the trophy. His Monday night performance wasn't as glamorous as some of his early-season outings, but he still added a few clips to his 2020 highlight reel, including this 52-yard beaut to DK Metcalf. I really feel for Deshaun Watson, who's been stellar for about two months now, but still can't escape Pat's shadow. But Mahomes-y Trees is the perfect place for shade, and that's just how I feel. There's not a ton separating Kyler Murray, Ryan Tannehill and Josh Allen at this stage in the season. The Titans QB has been the most consistent of the bunch but benefits from arguably the best complementary back in the NFL. Beyond time to stop holding that against him; the veteran deserves to rank among the best at his position for consistently taking care of the football and making the most of his downfield throws. Justin Herbert continues to demonstrate tremendous poise and resiliency under center. Like Watson, the rookie is playing light-years better than his team's record would suggest.