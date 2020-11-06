QB Index, Week 9: Ben Roethlisberger cracks top 10

2020 stats: 7 games | 65.9 pct | 1,948 pass yds | 7.8 ypa | 20 pass TD | 2 INT | 54 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 1 fumble lost﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿





Blair: Aaron Rodgers' TNF cakewalk against the Niners probably already made you forget about the ending of Vikings-Packers on Sunday -- unless you're a Vikings fan, in which case the image of Rodgers getting sacked from behind by D.J. Wonnum and coughing up the ball on the game's final play will forever be tattooed in your memory, and maybe even on your back. I'm not going to read a lot into this; it's not on Rodgers to stop Dalvin Cook. And it didn't help that Rodgers had to burn precious final seconds getting Jamaal Williams lined up correctly before spiking the ball. He still belongs in this lofty spot, as his 305-yard, four-touchdown effort against San Francisco (which, technically, is fodder for next week's QBI) showed. But for a moment, at least, Rodgers was fallible in a situation where you expect him to make magic.