QB Index: Which Championship Sunday passer most needs to win Super Bowl LV?

2020 stats: 16 games | 70.7 pct | 4,299 pass yds | 8.2 ypa | 48 pass TD | 5 INT | 149 rush yds | 3 rush TD | 2 fumbles lost﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿





Next game: Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Sunday, Jan. 24 at 3:05 p.m. ET (FOX)





Filice: Since taking the Packers' reins from Brett Favre a dozen seasons ago, Rodgers has earned something truly rare in the modern take economy: universal acclaim. OK, maybe not universal -- the allure of contrarianism's far too great for pure take harmony -- but Rodgers engenders widespread appreciation from all corners of the football-watching world. Rival fans in the NFC North? Shoot, they go beyond reverence to something more instinctual: FEAR.





It's not just the hyper-efficient statistics, but the manner in which they're compiled. It's the way Rodgers initially manipulates defenses with pre-snap checks and hard counts. It's the way he effortlessly extends plays with deft pocket mobility and delivers off-platform lasers with the flick of a wrist. And it's how he carries himself through it all, smirking his way through four quarters of defense detonation before casually broadcasting his postgame reward: a nice glass of scotch. The whole package presents a cool, cocksure master of his craft, a James Bondian quarterback.





But despite Rodgers' mass appeal, his résumé remains surprisingly limited in one particular area: Super Bowl titles.





Yes, Rodgers has a ring -- having won the only Super Bowl he's ever played in, a decade ago -- but his opponent on Sunday has six of 'em. And while Tom Brady is indeed the G.O.A.T., Rodgers routinely generates some all-time discussion of his own. My colleague Adam Schein calls him the most talented quarterback ever. Personally, I've spent years saying that, at his best, Rodgers plays the position at the highest level I've ever seen. But the one-ring thing remains a wet blanket on his case for inner-circle Hall of Fame status.





At age 37, Rodgers' chances at nabbing a second title could be waning. Unsurprisingly, he downplayed the pressure of this moment during his Wednesday press conference. Asked if he ponders how many more chances he'll get to play in games like this, Rodgers dismissed the line of thinking with a Marianne Williamson flair: "My future is a beautiful mystery." Maybe so. But this is unquestionably a golden opportunity to burgeon his legacy.





At NFL Honors three Saturdays from now, Rodgers is poised to receive his third league MVP trophy. What if he backs that up with a second Lombardi Trophy the following night? Maybe universal acclaim can be achieved.