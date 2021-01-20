Patrick Mahomes will have very light practice Wednesday while still in protocol

Patrick Mahomes﻿' path back to the field for the AFC Championship Game will include a stop at a mid-week practice.

The Chiefs quarterback will have a very light practice Wednesday as part of his plan while still in concussion protocol, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. Mahomes could end up on the team's practice report as limited or did not participate, but his work will increase during the week, Rapoport added.

Mahomes is symptom-free and will also undergo tolerance tests, per Rapoport.

He exited Kansas City's 22-17 win over Cleveland last weekend after he was tackled awkwardly by Browns linebacker Mack Wilson. Mahomes appeared momentarily unable to stand without assistance before heading to the locker room for further evaluation. His placement in the protocol ended his participation in the Divisional Round meeting with Cleveland and called into question his availability for Sunday's conference title game against the Buffalo Bills.

Mahomes' participation in Wednesday's practice, however limited it ends up being, is an encouraging sign for his chances of playing Sunday. And as Rapoport later tweeted, serving as a limited participant doesn't mean much of a difference at this stage of the season, when most practice work is mental and walkthrough.