Chiefs coach Andy Reid says Patrick Mahomes still in concussion protocol 

﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ continues to go through concussion protocol after leaving Sunday's Divisional Round victory over the Cleveland Browns in the third quarter.

"He's in the protocol, and we'll just follow that and see how he does here in the next couple days," coach Andy Reid said Monday, per Matt McMullen of the team's official website.

Reid added: "I just leave that with (athletic trainer) Rick (Burkholder) and the docs because of the protocol it's a no brainer for the coaching staff, you don't have to think about it. ... I can't tell you from a medical standpoint where he's at. I don't know that."

Mahomes was evaluated for a concussion after getting yanked to the ground on a third-down run midway through the third quarter. After looking woozy as he stood up, the MVP QB was helped off the field. He then jogged to the locker room.

Mahomes was ruled out of the contest in the fourth quarter.

﻿Chad Henne﻿ took over in the second half, helping K.C. secure a bid in the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills.

Mahomes must pass through protocol before being eligible to play on Sunday. Today's status isn't indicative of his availability one way or another. More will be known as the week progresses and the Chiefs hit the practice field.