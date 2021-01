Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes suffers concussion in win vs. Browns

The AFC Championship game will take place in Kansas City next week. All of K.C. will hold its breath in hopes Patrick Mahomes will be available to face the Buffalo Bills.

Mahomes was downgraded to out after being evaluated for a concussion in Sunday's 22-17 Divisional Round victory against the Cleveland Browns.

Mahomes went to the locker room midway through the third quarter after being yanked to the ground on a third-down speed option keeper. After getting hogtied to the turf, Mahomes got up wobbly. He was helped off the field. Once on the sideline, the signal-caller jogged to the locker room.

Veteran QB Chad Henne took over and led K.C. to a field goal that extended its lead to 22-10. Cleveland responded to pull within 22-17 as Mahomes was officially ruled out with more than 11 minutes remaining in the contest.