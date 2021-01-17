Around the NFL

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes suffers concussion in win vs. Browns

Jan 17, 2021
The AFC Championship game will take place in Kansas City next week. All of K.C. will hold its breath in hopes ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ will be available to face the Buffalo Bills.

Mahomes was downgraded to out after being evaluated for a concussion in Sunday's 22-17 Divisional Round victory against the Cleveland Browns.

Mahomes went to the locker room midway through the third quarter after being yanked to the ground on a third-down speed option keeper. After getting hogtied to the turf, Mahomes got up wobbly. He was helped off the field. Once on the sideline, the signal-caller jogged to the locker room.

Veteran QB ﻿Chad Henne﻿ took over and led K.C. to a field goal that extended its lead to 22-10. Cleveland responded to pull within 22-17 as Mahomes was officially ruled out with more than 11 minutes remaining in the contest.

Henne made a couple of big-time throws to help move the Chiefs' offense but also had a wayward arm-punt interception that cost K.C. a chance to extend the lead. After the Chiefs defense held, Henne made a couple of massive plays, including a 13-yard run on 3rd-and-14 and the game-sealing throw on fourth down near midfield.

Before exiting, Mahomes completed 21-of-30 passes for 255 yards and a TD. He also added three runs for 14 yards and another score.

Earlier in the game, the reigning Super Bowl MVP dealt with a left big toe injury that left him limping. That injury didn't cause him to miss time.

With K.C. moving on to face Buffalo, Mahomes' status will be heavily monitored this week. He'll have to pass through protocol in order to play in his third-straight AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Coach Andy Reid showed confidence in Henne, calling passes late when other coaches would have been content to milk the clock and punt. The fourth-down call displayed huge onions by the coach, especially with a backup QB.

Reid's teams have done well with backup QBs in the past, but playing for the right to reach the Super Bowl with a No. 2 signal-caller would be a different matter.

With Mahomes dealing with both a concussion and a toe injury, the world will have to wait to see if the league's most dynamic player will be available next week.

Stay tuned.

