Around the NFL

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says he's out of concussion protocol

Published: Jan 22, 2021 at 02:30 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Patrick Mahomes is ready to go.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback told reporters he's out of concussion protocol ahead of the AFC Championship Game versus the Buffalo Bills.

"I'll be able to go out there and be myself," Mahomes said, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic.

The QB added that he's been evaluated by three doctors this week as he made his way through concussion protocol.

Mahomes entered protocol after getting slung to the ground in the third quarter of the Divisional Round win over the Cleveland Browns. The quarterback got up looking woozy and was taken to the locker room. He was ruled out and placed in concussion protocol during the fourth quarter.

Backup QB ﻿Chad Henne﻿ helped K.C. secure a win after Mahomes exited, setting the stage for this week.

Mahomes was officially listed as a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday while going through concussion protocol and dealing with a toe injury.

Coach Andy Reid noted that the reigning Super Bowl Most Valuable Player took most of the reps in practice this week.

Before Mahomes announced he passed through concussion protocol, Reid said the QB and cornerback ﻿Bashaud Breeland﻿ (also in protocol) looked like themselves in practice.

"I'm not a medical expert, but they look good," he said. "They've been poked and pronged, been tested and re-tested. They look and act normal, but I rely on the docs."

Not only did Mahomes get cleared through concussion protocol, the QB added that his toe also feels better after limping through the early portion of the Divisional Round.

"Feeling a lot better," the QB said, per Lindsay Jones of the Athletic. "The next day was very sore, every day from then has gotten a lot better. It wasn't as bad as it looked and it felt that day and the day after."

The stage is now set. ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ and the No. 1-seeded Chiefs will take on ﻿Josh Allen﻿ and the No. 2-seeded Bills for the right to go to the Super Bowl.

Get pumped.

Related Content

news

Friday's injury and roster news ahead of NFL Championship Sunday

Bills wideout ﻿Gabriel Davis﻿ is questionable for the game with an ankle injury that kept him out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday before limited work Friday. Defensive tackle ﻿Vernon Butler﻿ (quad) is the only other Bills player questionable for Sunday. 
news

The Locker Room Podcast: Gerald McCoy explains difference between professional vs. pro

Michael Robinson and Brian Billick welcome Gerald McCoy to the show.
news

Ravens hiring Rob Ryan, Anthony Weaver to fill defensive assistant vacancies

Rob Ryan, the longtime defensive assistant with a flowing, silver mane is joining the Baltimore Ravens' staff as inside linebackers coach. Former Texans defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver will also join the staff as defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator.
news

Buccaneers to activate DT Vita Vea for Sunday's NFC Championship Game vs. Packers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a big piece of their defensive interior available to play Sunday, as DT Vita Vea is being activated off injured reserve. 
news

NFL community mourns passing of Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron

Henry "Hank" Aaron, Major League Baseball's former longtime home run king, passed away Friday. He was 86. Members of the NFL community took to social media to honor his life.
news

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown (knee) out Sunday vs. Packers

Antonio Brown is out for Sunday's NFC Championship Game with a knee injury, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians announced Friday. 
news

Former Buccaneers HC, Falcons OC Dirk Koetter retires from coaching

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach and recent Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter announced his retirement.

news

Steelers TE Vance McDonald retires after eight seasons

Defenders will no longer live in fear of being stiff-armed to the turf by Pittsburgh Steelers tight end ﻿Vance McDonald﻿. The 30-year-old veteran announced his retirement Friday. 
news

Alex Smith: 'Crazy gifted' Dwayne Haskins needs to 'eliminate' distractions

Alex Smith, who has mentored the likes of ﻿Colin Kaepernick﻿ and ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿, said former teammate Dwayne Haskins can turn his career around if he cuts out the outside noise limiting his ability on the field. 
news

Sean Payton on Drew Brees: 'He's as courageous and as tough a player as I've ever been around'

In an Instagram post earlier this week, Drew Brees' wife revealed that the 42-year-old Saints QB was playing through a torn rotator cuff and a torn fascia in his foot.
news

Defensive-minded Chargers HC Brandon Staley hopes to give Justin Herbert a 'dual education'

His defensive reputation precedes him, but new Chargers coach Brandon Staley wants the world to know he's excited to showcase his offensive acumen. With a hotshot QB like Justin Herbert﻿ at his disposal, it's not hard to understand his enthusiasm.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW