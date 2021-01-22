Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says he's out of concussion protocol

Patrick Mahomes is ready to go.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback told reporters he's out of concussion protocol ahead of the AFC Championship Game versus the Buffalo Bills.

"I'll be able to go out there and be myself," Mahomes said, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic.

The QB added that he's been evaluated by three doctors this week as he made his way through concussion protocol.

Mahomes entered protocol after getting slung to the ground in the third quarter of the Divisional Round win over the Cleveland Browns. The quarterback got up looking woozy and was taken to the locker room. He was ruled out and placed in concussion protocol during the fourth quarter.

Backup QB ﻿Chad Henne﻿ helped K.C. secure a win after Mahomes exited, setting the stage for this week.

Mahomes was officially listed as a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday while going through concussion protocol and dealing with a toe injury.

Coach Andy Reid noted that the reigning Super Bowl Most Valuable Player took most of the reps in practice this week.

Before Mahomes announced he passed through concussion protocol, Reid said the QB and cornerback ﻿Bashaud Breeland﻿ (also in protocol) looked like themselves in practice.

"I'm not a medical expert, but they look good," he said. "They've been poked and pronged, been tested and re-tested. They look and act normal, but I rely on the docs."

Not only did Mahomes get cleared through concussion protocol, the QB added that his toe also feels better after limping through the early portion of the Divisional Round.

"Feeling a lot better," the QB said, per Lindsay Jones of the Athletic. "The next day was very sore, every day from then has gotten a lot better. It wasn't as bad as it looked and it felt that day and the day after."

The stage is now set. ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ and the No. 1-seeded Chiefs will take on ﻿Josh Allen﻿ and the No. 2-seeded Bills for the right to go to the Super Bowl.