QB Index, Week 7: Change at No. 1; Tom Brady rises into top 10

2020 stats: 5 games | 69.9 pct | 1,370 pass yds | 7.9 ypa | 13 pass TD | 2 INT | 77 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 1 fumble lost﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿





Left tackle Taylor Lewan is one of the franchise's most valuable assets, but there's reason to believe this offensive identity is strong enough to survive his absence. After two stints on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the second of which lasted for more than a month, first-round right tackle Isaiah Wilson's debut is drawing near. That would free up versatile veteran Dennis Kelly to return to the blindside, where he filled in adequately during Lewan’s four-game suspension to open the 2019 season.





﻿﻿Tannehill’s 35.8 percent DVOA metric leads all NFL quarterbacks through six weeks. His offense's Drive Success Rate of .805 also tops the charts. His running back has gained 2,068 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground over the past 16 games (including the playoffs). Since taking over in Week 7 of last season, Tannehill is No. 1 in passer rating (117.3) and yards per attempt (9.0) among QBs with 200 or more passing attempts over that span. Only Russell Wilson has more TD passes (36 to 35). Only Lamar Jackson has won more games (14 to 12). No matter who's manning the station at left tackle, Derrick Henry's rampaging running style, Arthur Smith's uncanny play-calling and Tannehill's own work in calling out protections has given him plenty of time to dial up deep passes on misdirection plays.