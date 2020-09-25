QB Index, Week 3: Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers vying for No. 1; Josh Allen hits top five

2020 stats: 2 games | 70.1 pct | 488 pass yds | 7.3 ypa | 6 pass TD | 0 INT | 26 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 0 fumbles lost﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿





I thought of Hall of Fame team-builder Bill Polian's four stages of quarterback development as I watched Tannehill shred Jacksonville's defense for three passing touchdowns in the first half, only to open the second half by audibling to a series of runs designed to get bell cow Derrick Henry back on track. Having properly manipulated the Jags' defense in Henry's favor, he stood in the face of Josh Allen's big hit and delivered one of the most impressive throws of the young season -- an 18-yard touchdown to Adam Humphries.





"First, they learn to call a play," Polian explained, describing developing QBs. "Second, they learn what the defense is doing to them. Third, you learn how to use your personnel to counteract what the defense is doing. And fourth is the ability to do all of the above and manipulate the defense. Very few get to stage four."