Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 3

The New York Giants won't have their top receiving target this Sunday against the reigning NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning that Sterling Shepard will miss this week's tilt as he deals with turf toe, per a source informed of the situation.

Shepard injured his foot in Sunday's loss in Chicago on a reception late in the second quarter. After hobbling to the sideline, the wideout attempted to return in the second half but was ruled out after just one play.

The injury is another blow to a Big Blue offense that lost Saquon Barkley for the season due to an ACL injury. The Giants signed veteran Devonta Freeman Tuesday to help fill that void.

Shepard missed six games a year ago. It's uncertain how long he might sit with an injury that tends to linger. The 27-year-old had eight receptions for 76 yards through the first two weeks of the season.

Sans Shepard, Daniel Jones will lean on Golden Tate, Darius Slayton, and Damion Ratley as his top WR targets, and tight end Evan Engram could play an increased role.

