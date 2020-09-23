NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 3

Published: Sep 23, 2020 at 07:24 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New York Giants won't have their top receiving target this Sunday against the reigning NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning that Sterling Shepard will miss this week's tilt as he deals with turf toe, per a source informed of the situation.

Shepard injured his foot in Sunday's loss in Chicago on a reception late in the second quarter. After hobbling to the sideline, the wideout attempted to return in the second half but was ruled out after just one play.

The injury is another blow to a Big Blue offense that lost Saquon Barkley for the season due to an ACL injury. The Giants signed veteran Devonta Freeman Tuesday to help fill that void.

Shepard missed six games a year ago. It's uncertain how long he might sit with an injury that tends to linger. The 27-year-old had eight receptions for 76 yards through the first two weeks of the season.

Sans Shepard, Daniel Jones will lean on Golden Tate, Darius Slayton, and Damion Ratley as his top WR targets, and tight end Evan Engram could play an increased role.

Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Tuesday:

  • The Tennessee Titans are adding running back Jeremy McNichols to the active roster from the practice squad, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.

Related Content

John Harbaugh's Ravens embracing hype surrounding 'MNF' vs. Chiefs
news

John Harbaugh's Ravens embracing hype surrounding 'MNF' vs. Chiefs

Just like you, dear NFL fan, the Baltimore Ravens are giddy about Monday night's matchup against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, Bills QB Josh Allen among Players of the Week
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, Bills QB Josh Allen among Players of the Week

Big numbers and dramatic wins were had by Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott and Buffalo QB Josh Allen. Both brought home Player of the Week accolades. 
Bears RB Cohen: New deal 'left some money on the plate' for Allen Robinson's extension
news

Bears RB Cohen: New deal 'left some money on the plate' for Allen Robinson's extension

Tarik Cohen signed a three-year contract extension over the weekend to remain in Chicago, and the Bears RB expressed his desire for the team to do the same with WR Allen Robinson.
Ryan Fitzpatrick, Gardner Minshew trade facial-hair barbs before 'TNF' showdown
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Gardner Minshew trade facial-hair barbs before 'TNF' showdown

This week's Thursday Night Football matchup doesn't merely pit the Jaguars against the Dolphins. It's ﻿Gardner Minshew﻿ versus ﻿Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿. Minshew Mania versus Fitzmagic. The mustache versus the beard. The epic showdown of facial hair isn't lost on the opposing QBs either. 
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) looks for a receiver during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sep. 20, 2020 in Seattle. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
news

Cam Newton on final down in Seattle: I'd run 'the same damn play'

Questions abound as to whether the Patriots should've tried something different than running Cam Newton on the 1-yard line in their Sunday night loss to the Seahawks. The quarterback said Tuesday he'd do the same thing.
Giants signing RB Devonta Freeman to one-year deal for up to $3M
news

Giants signing RB Devonta Freeman to one-year deal for up to $3M

﻿Devonta Freeman﻿'s long wait to find a new NFL home has reached its conclusion. The Giants are signing the veteran running back, provided testing goes well, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
A general view of SoFi Stadium prior to an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. The Chiefs defeated the Chargers in overtime, 23-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park to host voting center

SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, will host a vote center location from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3., according to a joint announcement from the teams, venue, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk and California Secretary of State's office Tuesday.
The Seattle Seahawks play the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Atlanta. The Seattle Seahawks won 38-25. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
news

Falcons to play in front of fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium beginning Oct. 11

Fans will soon be welcomed back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The football and soccer venue has been approved to host a limited capacity of spectators beginning Oct. 11.
Zero players positive for COVID-19 in latest NFL-NFLPA testing
news

Zero players positive for COVID-19 in latest NFL-NFLPA testing

Zero NFL players tested positive for COVID-19 coming out of Sunday's Week 1 games and last Monday's double-header, according to the latest testing data from the NFL and the NFLPA.
Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday Dec. 22, 2019 in Carson, Calif. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 24-17. (Greg Trott via AP)
news

Raiders TE Darren Waller's Monday night outburst impressive, but not surprising

Darren Waller went from considering life after football to one of the game's emergent stars, and he used the Monday night stage to introduce himself to the world.
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs upfield to score on a 76-yard reception during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Cardinals defeated the 49ers 24-20. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
news

Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 3

The 49ers might have finally gotten some good news involving its MRI machine. Raheem Mostert's latest tests revealed an MCL sprain, leaving the team optimistic its lead back won't be out for an extended period, Tom Pelissero reports.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) rushes during an NFL football game between the between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL