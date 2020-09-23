NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Eagles receiver Jalen Reagor suffers UCL tear in thumb

Published: Sep 23, 2020 at 03:00 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Jalen Reagor's fairly productive start to his first NFL campaign has come to a halt.

The receiver suffered an ulnar collateral ligament tear, the Eagles announced Wednesday.

The injury is the same as the one suffered by Saints quarterback Drew Brees in 2019, which required surgery to repair and forced him to miss five games. According to a story written by The Times-Picayune health reporter Emily Woodruff last year, the injury compromises a person's ability to grip and pinch, which would seem to affect Reagor's ability to catch a football.

Reagor attempted to play through the injury in Philadelphia's Week 2 loss to Los Angeles, but according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, it sounds as if he'll miss a few weeks. The Eagles did not specify whether Reagor's injury will require surgery. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported he is expected to land on injured reserve.

Reagor began his NFL career with a bang, catching one pass for a 55-yard gain in Philadelphia's Week 1 loss to Washington. He caught four passes for 41 yards Sunday versus the Rams.

Philadelphia selected Reagor with the hopes of adding a much-needed weapon to its receiving corps, which was decimated by injuries last season. He's stepped into a significant role, playing 105 total offensive snaps through two weeks.

Still, the Eagles have struggled offensively, scoring just 36 combined points between their first two games. Quarterback Carson Wentz has stumbled out of the gate, completing 50 of 85 passes while also posting a 2-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

When asked about Wentz's struggles and why he appears to be having difficulty completing open passes -- "layups," as the reporter asked Wednesday -- Eagles coach Doug Pederson was sarcastic with his response.

"Have you played quarterback in the National Football League?" Pederson asked. "Okay. They're not layups.

"There isn't a throw out here that's a layup. Some of it is just timing with young guys. Some of it is just Carson just being not accurate at that particular time. Could be that there is a defensive guy that flashed a hand where he's got to change his arm angle at the split second. There are all kinds of reasons for accuracy."

The Eagles will now need to look down their depth chart for Reagor's replacement in a season that has already seen Philadelphia encounter multiple injuries on the offensive line. If anything, the Eagles are used to adjusting to health-related losses on the fly. We'll see how they react to the loss of Reagor for at least the near future.

Related Content

NFLPA investigating Tyrod Taylor pregame injection; Justin Herbert to start Sunday
news

NFLPA investigating Tyrod Taylor pregame injection; Justin Herbert to start Sunday

The NFLPA is investigating the circumstances surrounding a pregame injection administered to Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Rookie quarterback Justin Taylor is expected to start this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
Tevin Coleman (knee) expected to miss about 4 weeks; Kittle back at practice
news

Tevin Coleman (knee) expected to miss about 4 weeks; Kittle back at practice

Niners running back Tevin Coleman's knee injury is expected to have him sidelined for about four weeks, coach Kyle Shanahan said. Tight end George Kittle returned to practice.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) lines up during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Atlanta. The Seattle Seahawks won 38-25. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
news

Falcons WR Julio Jones further strained hamstring in Week 2 loss

Julio Jones played through a hamstring issue and wasn't much of a factor for Atlanta in Week 2. Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Jones further strained his hamstring during the loss to Dallas, and the team will take his injury "through the week."
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) during an NFL regular season football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 in New Orleans. The Saints won, 34-31. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey to miss at least 3 games after being placed on injured reserve

Christian McCaffrey won't be coming back early from a high-ankle sprain. The Panthers placed the running back on injured reserve on Wednesday. The move sidelines McCaffrey for at least three weeks.  
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) warms up prior to the NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Ryan Kang/NFL)
news

Tyrod Taylor unlikely to be 100 percent by Sunday

Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor is unlikely to be ready to play this week against the Panthers, Ian Rapoport reported. 
John Harbaugh's Ravens embracing hype surrounding 'MNF' vs. Chiefs
news

John Harbaugh's Ravens embracing hype surrounding 'MNF' vs. Chiefs

Just like you, dear NFL fan, the Baltimore Ravens are giddy about Monday night's matchup against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, Bills QB Josh Allen among Players of the Week
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, Bills QB Josh Allen among Players of the Week

Big numbers and dramatic wins were had by Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott and Buffalo QB Josh Allen. Both brought home Player of the Week accolades. 
Bears RB Cohen: New deal 'left some money on the plate' for Allen Robinson's extension
news

Bears RB Cohen: New deal 'left some money on the plate' for Allen Robinson's extension

Tarik Cohen signed a three-year contract extension over the weekend to remain in Chicago, and the Bears RB expressed his desire for the team to do the same with WR Allen Robinson.
Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 3
news

Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 3

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (turf toe) was placed on injured reserve and will miss at least the next three weeks.
Ryan Fitzpatrick, Gardner Minshew trade facial-hair barbs before 'TNF' showdown
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Gardner Minshew trade facial-hair barbs before 'TNF' showdown

This week's Thursday Night Football matchup doesn't merely pit the Jaguars against the Dolphins. It's ﻿Gardner Minshew﻿ versus ﻿Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿. Minshew Mania versus Fitzmagic. The mustache versus the beard. The epic showdown of facial hair isn't lost on the opposing QBs either. 
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) looks for a receiver during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sep. 20, 2020 in Seattle. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
news

Cam Newton on final down in Seattle: I'd run 'the same damn play'

Questions abound as to whether the Patriots should've tried something different than running Cam Newton on the 1-yard line in their Sunday night loss to the Seahawks. The quarterback said Tuesday he'd do the same thing.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) rushes during an NFL football game between the between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL