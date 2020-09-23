Tevin Coleman (knee) expected to miss about 4 weeks; Kittle back at practice

The San Francisco 49ers continue to deal with injury issues to key players as we head toward the weekend.

Coach Kyle Shanahan had a lengthy list of updates ahead of practice Wednesday at The Greenbrier in West Virginia, where the team is staying this week with another East Coast game in New Jersey on Sunday against the New York Giants.

Kittle getting in a limited practice is a positive sign after the star tight end missed last week with a knee injury. With the Niners' vocal concerns about the MetLife Stadium playing surface, Kittle might sit out again, but getting him on the practice field is a step in the right direction.

Shanahan noted that QB ﻿Nick Mullens﻿ is "most likely" to start Sunday in place of Jimmy G but didn't rule out the latter just yet.

Coleman, on the other hand, is dealing with a sprained knee that will keep him out about four weeks, which means he's headed to IR. With Mostert dealing with an MCL issue, ﻿Jerick McKinnon﻿ and Jeff Wilson are in line to be the Niners' top backs against New York.

