Tevin Coleman (knee) expected to miss about 4 weeks; Kittle back at practice

Published: Sep 23, 2020 at 01:35 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The San Francisco 49ers continue to deal with injury issues to key players as we head toward the weekend.

Coach Kyle Shanahan had a lengthy list of updates ahead of practice Wednesday at The Greenbrier in West Virginia, where the team is staying this week with another East Coast game in New Jersey on Sunday against the New York Giants.

Per Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo﻿, Raheem Mostert﻿, Dee Ford and Tevin Coleman would not practice today. George Kittle and Dre Greenlaw would be limited.

Kittle getting in a limited practice is a positive sign after the star tight end missed last week with a knee injury. With the Niners' vocal concerns about the MetLife Stadium playing surface, Kittle might sit out again, but getting him on the practice field is a step in the right direction.

Shanahan noted that QB ﻿Nick Mullens﻿ is "most likely" to start Sunday in place of Jimmy G but didn't rule out the latter just yet.

Coleman, on the other hand, is dealing with a sprained knee that will keep him out about four weeks, which means he's headed to IR. With Mostert dealing with an MCL issue, ﻿Jerick McKinnon﻿ and Jeff Wilson are in line to be the Niners' top backs against New York.

A West Virginia reporter covering the 49ers this week during their stay mentioned to Shanahan that a couple hundred years ago, the area had built a tourism industry on the belief in the healing powers of the water in the area, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Bay Area.

"Our players could use that right now," Shanahan responded.

Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Reagor is helped off the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Eagles receiver Jalen Reagor suffers UCL tear in thumb

Philadelphia Eagles wideout Jalen Reagor suffered an ulnar collateral ligament tear in his thumb and is expected to miss a few weeks.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) lines up during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Atlanta. The Seattle Seahawks won 38-25. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
Falcons WR Julio Jones further strained hamstring in Week 2 loss

Julio Jones played through a hamstring issue and wasn't much of a factor for Atlanta in Week 2. Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Jones further strained his hamstring during the loss to Dallas, and the team will take his injury "through the week."
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) during an NFL regular season football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 in New Orleans. The Saints won, 34-31. (Ric Tapia via AP)
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey to miss at least 3 games after being placed on injured reserve

Christian McCaffrey won't be coming back early from a high-ankle sprain. The Panthers placed the running back on injured reserve on Wednesday. The move sidelines McCaffrey for at least three weeks.  
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) warms up prior to the NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Ryan Kang/NFL)
Tyrod Taylor unlikely to be 100 percent by Sunday

Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor is unlikely to be ready to play this week against the Panthers, Ian Rapoport reported. 
John Harbaugh's Ravens embracing hype surrounding 'MNF' vs. Chiefs
John Harbaugh's Ravens embracing hype surrounding 'MNF' vs. Chiefs

Just like you, dear NFL fan, the Baltimore Ravens are giddy about Monday night's matchup against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, Bills QB Josh Allen among Players of the Week
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, Bills QB Josh Allen among Players of the Week

Big numbers and dramatic wins were had by Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott and Buffalo QB Josh Allen. Both brought home Player of the Week accolades. 
Bears RB Cohen: New deal 'left some money on the plate' for Allen Robinson's extension
Bears RB Cohen: New deal 'left some money on the plate' for Allen Robinson's extension

Tarik Cohen signed a three-year contract extension over the weekend to remain in Chicago, and the Bears RB expressed his desire for the team to do the same with WR Allen Robinson.
Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 3
Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 3

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (turf toe) was placed on injured reserve and will miss at least the next three weeks.
Ryan Fitzpatrick, Gardner Minshew trade facial-hair barbs before 'TNF' showdown
Ryan Fitzpatrick, Gardner Minshew trade facial-hair barbs before 'TNF' showdown

This week's Thursday Night Football matchup doesn't merely pit the Jaguars against the Dolphins. It's ﻿Gardner Minshew﻿ versus ﻿Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿. Minshew Mania versus Fitzmagic. The mustache versus the beard. The epic showdown of facial hair isn't lost on the opposing QBs either. 
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) looks for a receiver during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sep. 20, 2020 in Seattle. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
Cam Newton on final down in Seattle: I'd run 'the same damn play'

Questions abound as to whether the Patriots should've tried something different than running Cam Newton on the 1-yard line in their Sunday night loss to the Seahawks. The quarterback said Tuesday he'd do the same thing.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) rushes during an NFL football game between the between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

