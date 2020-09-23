Falcons WR Julio Jones further strained hamstring in Week 2 loss

After exploding through the 150-yard mark in Week 1, ﻿Julio Jones﻿ played through a hamstring issue and wasn't much of a factor for Atlanta in Week 2.

Things might be getting worse for the receiver. Falcons coach Dan Quinn told reporters Wednesday Jones further strained his hamstring during the loss to Dallas, and the team will take his injury "through the week," per the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Jason Butt.

Jones was limited in practice ahead of Atlanta's meeting with Dallas, but still managed to play, catching just two passes for 24 yards. His status has yet to be made public ahead of Atlanta's Week 3 game against the 2-0 Chicago Bears, with an update expected upon the release of the team's first injury report Wednesday.

"It's football, right?" Jones said after the Week 2 defeat. "Everybody has nagging injuries here and there. It's nothing I can't handle."

Hamstring injuries tend to be trickier situations, especially for players who thrive on speed, explosion and premier footwork. Jones is that type of player, and when combined with his elite catching skills, makes for a tough cover for any defensive back in the NFL.