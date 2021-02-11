QB Index: Ranking the 59 starting quarterbacks of the 2020 NFL season

Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 11 | Blair: 10 | Filice: 14 | Parr: 10

2020 stats: 18 games | 62.7 pct | 4,030 pass yds | 7.2 ypa | 30 pass TD | 9 INT | 179 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 4 fumbles lost





Blair: Asking Mayfield to do less in Year 3 allowed him to accomplish much more -- like, say, directing the Browns' first playoff win in a generation while firmly establishing himself as the QB of the future, thereby mercifully sparing the world months of the worst kind of Baker Discourse. Despite playing in two more games than he did as a rookie, Mayfield threw exactly as many passes (486) as he did in 2018, logging a career-low 30.4 attempts per game, but crucially, he took only one more sack (26 in 2020 compared to 25 in '18) while drastically reducing his interception rate (1.6%, down from 3.9% in '19 and 2.9% in '18).