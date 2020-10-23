Giants QB Daniel Jones sprints to memorable 80-yard stumble

In many ways, it was a play emblematic of Jones' tenure with the Giants, one of unfinished promise so far. In other ways, it was telling of a comical NFC East in which the Eagles are now in first place for the time being at 2-4-1. It was somehow a highlight and a lowlight, the reaction and importance altered because the Giants finished the drive with a touchdown.

Still, like Jones couldn't come up with the touchdown despite the wide-open field, the Giants couldn't come up with the victory despite having it in their hands.

Jones dialed upon a precision third-and-7 pass to Evan Engram late in the fourth quarter that would've clinched a win, but Engram dropped it. Jones, however, took the blame, even though it was clearly a pinpoint pass by the quarterback and a drop by the tight end.

"I've got to do a better job putting the ball in a better position," Jones said.

And then the game really ended when Jones was strip-sacked by Brandon Graham and the Eagles recovered to seal a 22-21 win.

Jones finished with a game-high 92 yards rushing on four carries and remains his team's leading rusher on the season, which is more of a negative than a plus. The 80 yards he gained on the play were more than a New York running back has gained in a game all season as the Giants have fallen short of living life after Saquon Barkley﻿, who's out for the season.

A back-and-forth Eagles victory over the Giants on Thursday produced plenty of plays good, bad and everything in between. But no play garnered greater notice than Jones' 80-yard run that came to a stumbling halt. And though the drive ended well, the play proved symbolic of the Giants' woes overall.