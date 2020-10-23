Around the NFL

Giants QB Daniel Jones sprints to memorable 80-yard stumble

Published: Oct 23, 2020 at 01:15 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Nothing but an open field and an end zone was in front of ﻿Daniel Jones﻿.

Unfortunately, Jones' legs just couldn't keep up with the opportunity, as an 80-yard adventure for Danny Dimes stumbled a nickel and three cents shy of pay dirt.

"I just … I don't know … I tried to run faster than I was running and I got caught up," Jones said after the game, via SNY.tv's Ralph Vacchiano. "We finished the drive and scored a touchdown. That was a relief."

Trailing 14-7 in the third quarter and backed up at their 12-yard line, the Giants' drive began with the second-year quarterback finding a mammoth opening at the line and sprinting through and past the Eagles defense. Just when it became apparent that Eagles defenders weren't going to catch the Giants' season-leading rusher, Jones caught himself.

His legs and gas tank appeared to simultaneously bellow, "Not so fast."

Stumbling and stuttering with his stride, Jones eventually toppled and rolled, coming to a rest when Eagles DB ﻿Jalen Mills﻿ touched the downed Giants quarterback at the Philadelphia 8.

Social media erupted -- and even Jones' teammates on the Giants sideline were shown on camera laughing.

In many ways, it was a play emblematic of Jones' tenure with the Giants, one of unfinished promise so far. In other ways, it was telling of a comical NFC East in which the Eagles are now in first place for the time being at 2-4-1. It was somehow a highlight and a lowlight, the reaction and importance altered because the Giants finished the drive with a touchdown.

Still, like Jones couldn't come up with the touchdown despite the wide-open field, the Giants couldn't come up with the victory despite having it in their hands.

Jones dialed upon a precision third-and-7 pass to Evan Engram late in the fourth quarter that would've clinched a win, but Engram dropped it. Jones, however, took the blame, even though it was clearly a pinpoint pass by the quarterback and a drop by the tight end.

"I've got to do a better job putting the ball in a better position," Jones said.

And then the game really ended when Jones was strip-sacked by Brandon Graham and the Eagles recovered to seal a 22-21 win.

Jones finished with a game-high 92 yards rushing on four carries and remains his team's leading rusher on the season, which is more of a negative than a plus. The 80 yards he gained on the play were more than a New York running back has gained in a game all season as the Giants have fallen short of living life after Saquon Barkley﻿, who's out for the season.

A back-and-forth Eagles victory over the Giants on Thursday produced plenty of plays good, bad and everything in between. But no play garnered greater notice than Jones' 80-yard run that came to a stumbling halt. And though the drive ended well, the play proved symbolic of the Giants' woes overall.

"It's a tough one for us to swallow," Jones said of the loss. "We got to find a way to finish the game on offense."

Related Content

news

What we learned from Eagles' win over Giants

The NFC East tilt came down to the wire, with Carson Wentz throwing a beautiful game-winning touchdown score to Boston Scott and a Brandon Graham forced fumble sealing the Philadelphia Eagles' 22-21 win over the New York Giants. 
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson believes Antonio Brown is 'humbled,' should get another chance

With Antonio Brown eligible to come off suspension following Week 8, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson believes the WR deserves another shot and Seattle would be a great environment for that to happen. 
news

Vikings six-time Pro Bowler Matt Blair dies at 70

Six-time Pro Bowler and Minnesota Vikings Ring of Honor member Matt Blair has died at the age of 70. Blair died Thursday, according to the team.
news

Cam Newton takes blame for Patriots' struggles: 'I just haven't been good'

With the Patriots sitting at 2-3, quarterback Cam Newton said Thursday that the blame lies with him and not playing up to his lofty standards. 
news

Week 7 Thursday inactives: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

The official inactive players for tonight's New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles game. 
news

NFL CMO Dr. Allen Sills: NFL has 'learned a lot' amid pandemic, but will need to 'double down' efforts going forward

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has created something of a moving target for the NFL during the 2020 season, but thanks to the efforts led by the league's chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills, the league is still hitting its mark -- with a few necessary adjustments.
news

Week 7 schedule changes: NFL moves Seahawks-Cardinals to 'SNF'; Bucs-Raiders earlier kickoff

The NFL announced two schedule changes to the Week 7 slate on Thursday. The Seattle Seahawks-Arizona Cardinals game has been moved to 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday on NBC, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Las Vegas Raiders game will now kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX.
news

NFL-NFLPA reviewing Las Vegas Raiders' recent COVID-19 issues 

The NFL and NFLPA are reviewing the Las Vegas Raiders' recent COVID-19 issues, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Vikings DE Danielle Hunter to undergo surgery, out for rest of season

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that star VIkings edge rusher Danielle Hunter is undergoing surgery to clean up a herniated disc in his neck, which will knock him out for the rest of the season, per sources informed of the situation.

news

Jarvis Landry reveals he's been playing through broken rib since Week 5

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry revealed that he's been playing through a broken rib injury since Week 5.
news

Tyrod Taylor medically cleared following punctured lung

Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor has been medically cleared from his punctured lung, Ian Rapoport reported.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL