Rams QB John Wolford (neck) questionable to return vs. Seahawks; Jared Goff in

John Wolford got the start for the Rams on Saturday. Jared Goff might have to finish.

Midway through L.A.'s second possession of the game, Wolford took a blow to the head from Seahawks safety Jamal Adams during a scramble and soon headed to the locker room. He is questionable to return with a neck injury.

The sudden turn of events prompted the insertion of Goff, who didn't start the wild-card game after furiously rehabbing his surgically-repaired thumb. He and Wolford are the Rams' only two active quarterbacks, leaving punter Johnny Hekker as the emergency option, per the FOX broadcast.

Goff's first series included just one play from scrimmage, a sack, yet resulted in a field goal for the game's first points. His tender thumb in the cold Seattle air is expected to present its challenges, less than two weeks after he fractured his throwing thumb in the same building. The Rams lost that game to Seattle, which saw their franchise QB struggle before his thumb collided with the helmet of a Seahawks defender.