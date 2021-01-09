Around the NFL

Rams QB John Wolford (neck) questionable to return vs. Seahawks; Jared Goff in

Published: Jan 09, 2021 at 05:09 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

John Wolford got the start for the Rams on Saturday. Jared Goff might have to finish.

Midway through L.A.'s second possession of the game, Wolford took a blow to the head from Seahawks safety Jamal Adams during a scramble and soon headed to the locker room. He is questionable to return with a neck injury.

The sudden turn of events prompted the insertion of Goff, who didn't start the wild-card game after furiously rehabbing his surgically-repaired thumb. He and Wolford are the Rams' only two active quarterbacks, leaving punter Johnny Hekker as the emergency option, per the FOX broadcast.

Goff's first series included just one play from scrimmage, a sack, yet resulted in a field goal for the game's first points. His tender thumb in the cold Seattle air is expected to present its challenges, less than two weeks after he fractured his throwing thumb in the same building. The Rams lost that game to Seattle, which saw their franchise QB struggle before his thumb collided with the helmet of a Seahawks defender.

Goff subsequently sat out the team's playoff-clinching victory against the Cardinals last week, his first missed start since 2017. His compromised state could have the L.A. relying even more on its top-ranked defense.

