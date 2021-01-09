Around the NFL

Rams starting John Wolford at QB vs. Seahawks; Jared Goff active

Published: Jan 09, 2021 at 03:16 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Jared Goff will be available to play in the Rams' wild-card showdown. But he's not starting.

Los Angeles is going with quarterback John Wolford for Saturday's playoff meeting with the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network's Omar Ruiz reported.

FOX's Jay Glazer first reported the news.

Goff's status was uncertain for much of the week, with a thumb injury suffered in Week 16 and surgically repaired shortly thereafter making a quick turnaround possible, but not guaranteed. Though he was able to throw a week after his injury, forecast conditions didn't seem to play in his favor if he were to play through lingering pain.

We're uncertain whether Goff will play, but he is active and thus will be dressed and ready to do so. Wolford received the majority of reps in practice leading up to the contest as Goff rehabbed his broken thumb, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

Wolford did enough last week to get the Rams past the Cardinals and into the playoffs. Making his first career start and NFL debut, the third-year QB completed 22 of 38 passes for 231 yards with an interception and rushed six times for 56 yards, the most rushing yards by a Rams QB in a game since 1967.

Related Content

news

Rams QB John Wolford (neck) questionable to return vs. Seahawks; Jared Goff in

﻿John Wolford﻿ got the start for the Rams on Saturday. Jared Goff might have to finish. Wolford took a blow to the head from Seahawks safety Jamal Adams during a scramble and soon headed to the locker room. He is questionable to return with a neck injury.
news

Saints activate Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas ahead of wild-card meeting with Bears

New Orleans has activated running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ from the reserve/COVID-19 list, and activated receiver ﻿Michael Thomas﻿ from injured reserve, the team announced Saturday. 
news

Washington to start QB Taylor Heinicke vs. Bucs; Alex Smith inactive

Washington has made a decision on who will start in Saturday's wild-card matchup against the Buccaneers. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke is getting the nod as Alex Smith (calf) is inactive, the team announced. 
news

Buffalo Bills stave off Indianapolis Colts for first playoff win since 1995

Propelled by the strong arm and fleet feet of quarterback Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills garnered their first playoff victory since 1995, defeating the Indianapolis Colts, 27-24. 
news

Notable injuries, news from Saturday's Super Wild Card Weekend games

Bills RB Zack Moss was carted off the field in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury during Saturday's 27-24 win over the Colts. Moss is expected to miss some time due to the injury. 
news

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans to play Saturday night vs. Washington 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have their star-studded offensive cast on the field Saturday when they take on the Washington Football Team on Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

Bills expected to discuss massive extension with QB Josh Allen in offseason

The Bills are expected to approach Josh Allen's representation about a massive contract extension in the offseason that could make him one of the highest paid QBs, if not the highest, in the league, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Browns remove Ronnie Harrison, 3 others from COVID list; CBs Ward and Johnson still on

Safety Ronnie Harrison was one of four Browns removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list in time to play Sunday. But CBs Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson won't be available versus the Steelers.
news

Cowboys fire DC Mike Nolan, DL coach Jim Tomsula after one season 

The Dallas Cowboys have relieved defensive coordinator Mike Nolan and defensive line coach Jim Tomsula of their duties, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero confirmed Friday afternoon.
news

Friday's NFL injury and roster news ahead of Super Wild Card Weekend

Despite not practicing all week, it appears Roquan Smith has a chance to play Sunday afternoon in New Orleans. Keep track of Smith and the other injury and roster news ahead of Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

Browns practice for first time all week ahead of wild-card game

The Browns will finally get one chance to practice before their first playoff game in nearly two decades. Cleveland has been approved to hold practice on Friday, Ian Rapoport reported.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW