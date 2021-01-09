Rams starting John Wolford at QB vs. Seahawks; Jared Goff active

Jared Goff will be available to play in the Rams' wild-card showdown. But he's not starting.

Los Angeles is going with quarterback John Wolford for Saturday's playoff meeting with the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network's Omar Ruiz reported.

FOX's Jay Glazer first reported the news.

Goff's status was uncertain for much of the week, with a thumb injury suffered in Week 16 and surgically repaired shortly thereafter making a quick turnaround possible, but not guaranteed. Though he was able to throw a week after his injury, forecast conditions didn't seem to play in his favor if he were to play through lingering pain.

We're uncertain whether Goff will play, but he is active and thus will be dressed and ready to do so. Wolford received the majority of reps in practice leading up to the contest as Goff rehabbed his broken thumb, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.