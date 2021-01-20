Philip Rivers' career defined by buoyant personality, inconsistency in big moments

He was always about faith, family and football -- in that order. In his locker, he kept a laminated trading card of St. Sebastian (the patron saint of athletes), first given to him by his mother after he played in an AFC Championship Game with a torn ACL. He did not beat you over the head with his faith, but it was as much a part of him as his unorthodox throwing motion, which sometimes looked as if he were shot-putting the football rather than throwing it.

Those are the things I will remember about the man. The picture is grainier when it comes to the player. I heard others on Wednesday morning refer to him as "great" and a "future Hall of Famer," labels that get tossed around too casually, in my opinion. Greatness means you consistently lifted those around you and consistently delivered in the big moments and the marquee games. Rivers did not do that.

He was really, really good, throwing for 63,440 passing yards, fifth-most in league history, and 421 touchdowns over 14 seasons as the Chargers' starter (he sat behind ﻿Drew Brees﻿ for the first two years of his career) and one with the Colts in 2020. But numbers alone do not make a Hall of Famer, particularly at a time when rules changes have turned the unthinkable into the routine. There has to be more. There has to be a rising tide. That was not the case with Rivers, at least not consistently.

His teams were 134-106 in the regular season and 5-7 in the playoffs, despite some of those teams being incredibly talented. He threw for 300 yards or more only three times in the playoffs, with two of those games being losses -- including his last game, a Wild Card Round defeat to the Buffalo Bills. He was also held to fewer than three touchdown passes in nine of those games, with zero touchdown passes in four games. His teams did not score more than 21 points in four of the seven playoff defeats and was held to 17 or fewer on three occasions.

His stumbles there are magnified when looking at the careers of the quarterbacks drafted immediately before and after he was taken fourth overall in the 2004 NFL Draft. Eli Manning (first overall) and ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ (11th overall) not only went to Super Bowls but won two each. They delivered in the big moments; not every time, but enough times to bring home hardware.

There is a bible verse which states that to whom much is given, much is required. That can be applied to life as a quarterback in the NFL. It ain't fair, but it is a reality that cannot be run from.