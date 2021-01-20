Top 10 quarterbacks to never win a Super Bowl: Where does Philip Rivers rank?

This seems like an appropriate spot for Rivers. Some old-head Chargers fans might take issue with Rivers being ahead of their guy Fouts, but let's take a moment to remember that Dan played under Don Coryell -- one of the greatest and most innovative coaches in NFL history. Rivers had Norv Turner in his life for too long. Of course, it was the final year of the Marty Schottenheimer era when Rivers missed his best chance at a Super Bowl title. The 14-2 Chargers had the Patriots on the ropes in the Divisional Round. If Marlon McCree had just gone to the ground after he intercepted ﻿Tom Brady﻿ in the fourth quarter, Rivers wouldn't be on this list. Because, yes, I say the Chargers would have whipped the Colts the following week and went on to win it all. Even though Rivers got to the 2007 AFC Championship Game -- where he lost to the Patriots while playing with a torn ACL -- that 2006 season was truly the closest Rivers ever got to a ring.