Payton adds to Taysom Hill-Steve Young comparison

"If you look back at Steve's career, people don't remember the time before he came to the NFL, you have a very athletic player that, I think, advanced when he got to San Francisco," Payton said, via NOLA.com. "He always had great ability with his legs, so you're trying to create visions for players, and that's no different than how you'd evaluate how we see Teddy Bridgewater progressing and what we think he can be. That's the business we're in."