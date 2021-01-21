Ex-Washington QB Dwayne Haskins set to visit with Steelers on Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are taking an early look at the QB market.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Dwayne Haskins has a visit set with the Steelers on Thursday, per sources informed of the situation.

In late December, Haskins was cut by the Washington Football Team before the season ended, after just 13 starts in less than two years.

The former first-round pick also recently visited the Carolina Panthers.

The Steelers surprisingly didn't upgrade their QB room in 2020, riding with ﻿Mason Rudolph﻿ and Josh Dobbs behind ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿. With Big Ben's future beyond this season in doubt, meeting with Haskins is an initial indication that Pittsburgh is looking for young signal-callers in the coming season.

The swift, if nominal, interest in Haskins underscores the latent talent the Ohio State product harbors. A former first-round pick, the QB owns a big arm that can spray the ball all over the field. However, poor mechanics and struggles reading defenses have led to inconsistent play. Off-field concerns emanating from Washington led to his release.