Ben Roethlisberger playing as well as ever; time is right for Tua Tagovailoa

I've never seen Big Ben play better football.

That was the key takeaway scribbled in my notebook while studying Ben Roethlisberger﻿'s film from this season. Despite playing just six quarters last year and then undergoing major elbow surgery that led to concerns about his effectiveness as a passer at an advanced age, Roethlisberger's on track to set career marks in completion rate (currently 69.1), touchdown-to-interception ratio (11:1) and passer rating (109.1) in his 17th NFL campaign.

Think about that: A 38-year-old quarterback returning from a season-ending injury is putting up personal bests while directing an undefeated squad that's rounding into form as a Super Bowl contender.

Big Ben has been outstanding operating as a pass-first point guard from the pocket, dropping dimes to his talented cast of pass catchers on the 5-0 Pittsburgh Steelers. The former high school basketball star -- seriously, the guy averaged 26.5 points, nine rebounds and five assists as a senior at Findlay High (Findlay, Ohio) -- pushes the pace while efficiently putting the ball in the hands of his playmakers in ideal positions to create big gains in space.

Although his yards-per-attempt average of 7.1 doesn't jump off the page, it is part of a ball-control strategy that enables Pittsburgh to dictate the terms to opponents. And while Big Ben has hit on some deep shots -- mainly to rookie revelation Chase Claypool -- he's been more devoted to an assortment of horizontal routes at short and intermediate range. This is sensible, given that Roethlisberger's fresh off major surgery on his throwing arm. Moreover, the catch-and-run system utilized by the Steelers is a perfect fit for the wide receivers in the lineup.

Studying Pittsburgh's receiving corps, I'm impressed with everyone's ability to run with the ball in his hands. JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿, James Washington﻿, Diontae Johnson and Claypool are all effective at turning short passes into first downs. Each has the capacity to make the first defender miss; this enables the Steelers to lean into small ball after featuring a bombs-away aerial attack for years.

Tight end Eric Ebron gives the Steelers a dependable chain mover between the hashes with some sneaky playmaking ability. The former Pro Bowler still flashes splash potential as an athlete, but the Steelers have featured him as an underneath target in their quick-rhythm passing game.

Shot plays to Claypool aside, Roethlisberger's at his best working within the 20-yard box at this stage of his career. As an older passer with waning arm strength, he is following in the footsteps of Drew Brees and Tom Brady﻿: embracing efficiency over big-play hunting. The drastic change in his approach will lead to some concerns about his ability to stretch the field, but stringing together completions and first downs ultimately leads to touchdowns in today's game.