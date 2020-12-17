QB Index, Week 15: Aaron Rodgers overtakes Patrick Mahomes at No. 1

Parr: Patrick Mahomes made a stop in South Florida on Sunday and started slinging picks like they were mojitos at a Miami bar (pre-COVID). He threw two INTs before the first quarter was over and three total (he had thrown two all season prior to Week 14). It's a tight, two-man race for the No. 1 spot in these rankings, and Mahomes still dropped 393 yards to lead the Chiefs to victory over the Dolphins. I second-guess myself anytime I start to think anyone is doing better at quarterbacking than Patrick Lavon Mahomes II, but the Packers' QB1 gets the edge by a whisker this week based on the masterpiece he's spinning this season. Aaron Rodgers leads the NFL in TD passes (39) and passer rating (119.7), while Mahomes ranks third with 33 TD tosses and second with a 112.3 rating. Rodgers' highlights don't have the same flair as Mahomes', but let's not pretend like the two-time MVP is dinking and dunking his way to the top. He leads the league with 1,094 yards and a 10:0 TD-to-INT ratio on deep passes (20-plus air yards), per Next Gen Stats. Aside from Mahomes and Rodgers, there's only one other QB with 10 or more wins and a passer rating in excess of 100 this season: Josh Allen, who is now 5-0 against teams currently ranked in the top 10 in pass defense. Ryan Tannehill remains about as steady as they come, and Deshaun Watson remains stuck in QB hell as a great player with little help. It's getting painful to watch, as he's been sacked 11 times in the last two weeks. Russell Wilson cruised for the first time in a while, but it was against the Jets, and that doesn't get you a lot of points here this year. On the other hand, overcoming cramps to pull off one of the most dramatic comebacks you'll ever see? ALL THE POINTS for Lamar Jackson! Now, Kyler Murray hasn't been the same since he injured his shoulder in Week 11, but I'm not about to dock him for getting back to playing turnover-free football and snapping a three-game losing streak on the road against a tough defense.