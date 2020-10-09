QB Index, Week 5: Aaron Rodgers hits No. 1; Josh Allen cracks top three

2020 stats: 4 games | 61 pct | 939 pass yds | 6.4 ypa | 4 pass TD | 3 INT | 30 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 2 fumbles lost﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿





He wasn't ready last year, and he has the look of a developmental QB again in 2020. Haskins has a penchant for locking onto his primary receiver regardless of defensive alignment. His accuracy issues are among the most dire in the league, per Pro Football Focus, leaving little room for run-after-catch outside of quick-slant passes to electric second-year wideout Terry McLaurin.





A teacher's pet of coach Ron Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner in Carolina, Week 5 starter Kyle Allen's bugaboo is pressure. He tends to faceplant when the offensive line doesn't give him time to go through his progressions. When Allen and Haskins faced off in Week 13 of last season, I wrote the following notes: "Difference in arm strength between the two QBs is stark. Allen has to put his whole body into the throw, doesn't have enough arm beyond 25 yards. Allen is also seeing ghosts and fleeing the pocket too early. The Panthers have no choice but to audition Will Grier before the season ends."





I understand Rivera's desire to upgrade on Haskins with the NFC East up for grabs. I'm just not sure Allen qualifies as an upgrade.