Falcons WR Julio Jones re-aggravates hamstring injury, ruled out vs. Packers

Entering Monday Night Football, ﻿Julio Jones﻿ was considered questionable. His night would end after just one half of play.

The Falcons announced early in the second half that their star receiver would not return against the Packers after re-aggravating the hamstring injury that initially had his status in doubt.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Jones was dragged down awkwardly on a play in the first half and was in some discomfort on the sideline. He added that Jones stretched it out and came back into the game, but never re-emerged from the locker room after halftime.

The 31-year-old receiver has been dealing with the same nagging hamstring issue off and on in recent weeks. Jones missed Week 3 against the Bears because of the injury and was limited in practice in the days leading up to Monday's contest.