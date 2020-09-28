NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Doug Pederson has no plans to bench Carson Wentz: 'That's a knee jerk reaction'

Published: Sep 28, 2020 at 09:07 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Philadelphia Eagles' proverbial marriage to ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ hit a rocky stage, but coach Doug Pederson insists he has zero plans on benching his starter for rookie ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ after Sunday's 23-23 tie with the Cincinnati Bengals.

"No, you don't go there," Pederson said Monday morning on WIP, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philly. "That's a knee jerk reaction. That's a reaction to the aura that's out there. That's not what we believe internally. We're going to continue to get better. Carson's our quarterback."

Wentz's struggles have been pervasive to open the season. He's thrown 2-plus INTs in three straight games for the first time in his career as the Eagles start the season 0-2-1; the QB has six INTs this season after throwing just seven in each of the past three seasons; his seven giveaways are the most by any QB this season (entering MNF); and Wentz has generated three straight games with a sub-75 passer rating for the first time in his career.

It's not just offensive line woes or receiver issues at the root cause of Wentz's struggles, though those are certainly problems. The fifth-year pro isn't making good reads, he doesn't know when to let a play die, his footwork gets wonky far too much, he's been extremely inaccurate, and he's making some boneheaded decisions with the football.

Sunday's inability to carve up a defense that had been scorched the previous week was a low for Wentz. Sunday he completed 29 of 47 passes for 225 yards, one TD and one INT for a 62.8 passer rating. After playing like an MVP candidate in 2017, it's been a downward spiral for Wentz due to injuries the previous years, but in 2020, he's simply playing poorly.

Despite the struggles, Pederson won't walk out on his starting QB.

The Eagles wed themselves to Wentz when he signed a massive extension in 2019. With a dead-money implication of $59 million if Philly wanted to move on in 2021, Wentz isn't going anywhere, regardless of how loud Eagles fans groan.

Pederson's commitment to Wentz wasn't his only revelation Monday morning. The Super Bowl-winning coach admitted he should have gone for it on fourth-and-12 with 19 seconds remaining in overtime instead of punting, which ensured a tie. Pederson defended the decision after the game but had a change of heart overnight.

"But looking back on it, I probably would have gone the other way," he said.

Wentz should hope his play turns around before the next change-of-heart Pederson has is his commitment to the starting QB.

Related Content

Week 5 Broncos-Patriots game moved to 4:25 p.m. ET start 
news

Week 5 Broncos-Patriots game moved to 4:25 p.m. ET start 

The NFL moved the Broncos at Patriots game to a later time slot for Week 5.
Ron Rivera committed to Dwayne Haskins as Washington starter despite 3-pick performance
news

Ron Rivera committed to Dwayne Haskins as Washington starter despite 3-pick performance

Dwayne Haskins moseyed on down to Strugglesville and never left in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Despite the poor outing, coach Ron Rivera remained committed to Haskins as the starting QB.  
Cowboys' Aldon Smith leads NFL in sacks after three games
news

Cowboys' Aldon Smith leads NFL in sacks after three games

Cowboys defensive end Aldon Smith leads the NFL in sacks after three games despite not having played football since 2015.
Kyle Shanahan proud of 49ers in light of injuries after blowout win over Giants
news

Kyle Shanahan proud of 49ers in light of injuries after blowout win over Giants

Despite the 49ers being decimated with injuries, the team was able to pull off a big win over the Giants. Coach Kyle Shanahan was very proud of his team.
What to watch for in Chiefs-Ravens on 'Monday Night Football' 
news

What to watch for in Chiefs-Ravens on 'Monday Night Football' 

Here are five storylines to watch for when the Baltimore Ravens and defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs lock up on Monday Night Football.
Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski credits going sockless for change in fortunes
news

Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski credits going sockless for change in fortunes

On Sunday, everything changed for Stephen Gostkowski. The 36-year-old took his sock off and connected on six pivotal field goals in the Titans' 31-30 win over the Vikings to keep Tennessee undefeated.
Rams criticize defensive pass interference call in loss to Bills
news

Rams criticize defensive pass interference call in loss to Bills

The Rams came within a whisker of completing one of the wildest comebacks in regular-season history, erasing a 25-point deficit to take a four-point lead over the Buffalo Bills. However, a key defensive PI call cost L.A. the victory. 
Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) runs during an NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday Dec. 2, 2019 in Seattle. The Seahawks defeated the Vikings 37-30. (Greg Trott via AP)
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 4

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson's MRI confirmed he suffered just a knee sprain Sunday and he might be available to play this week, Tom Pelissero reports. 
'More comfortable' in Matt LaFleur's offense, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers putting up big numbers
news

'More comfortable' in Matt LaFleur's offense, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers putting up big numbers

Aaron Rodgers feels "really good" about where the offense is and that's because he's comfortable in the confines of Matt LaFleur's offense in their second season together.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
news

Russell Wilson sets NFL TD record to lead Seahawks past Cowboys

Russell Wilson is off to a torrid start to the 2020 NFL season. With five more TDs Sunday to lead the Seattle Seahawks to a win over the Dallas Cowboys, Wilson has an NFL-record 14 passing scores through three weeks.
Davante Adams, Kenny Clark inactive for Packers against Saints
news

Davante Adams, Kenny Clark inactive for Packers against Saints

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, the team's top option in the passing game, and defensive lineman Kenny Clark, perhaps the team's top defender are each inactive for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL