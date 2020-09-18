QB Index, Week 2: Josh Allen, Cam Newton surge up ranks 

2020 stats: 1 game | 72.7 pct | 364 pass yds | 8.3 ypa | 4 pass TD | 0 INT | 2 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 0 fumbles lost





﻿﻿Jordan Love must be having an existential crisis. What is his raison d'etre on this roster? Rodgers finished middle of the pack in many statistical categories last season, yet separate offseason polls by The MMQB's Albert Breer and The Athletic's Mike Sando canvassing dozens of NFL coaches, scouts and executives prove that he's still valued as a top-five quarterback. Why the discrepant show of faith from league insiders? For starters, the stats lie. Rodgers made the big-time downfield throws. His receivers simply failed him. After reviewing every pass from Rodgers' 2019 season as well as his 2014 MVP campaign, Sando found that Packers receivers left nearly 1,300 yards and 15 touchdowns on field last year -- essentially doubling the missed production from the superior 2014 supporting cast, which accounted for 744 yards and eight touchdowns lost.





So what's changed in 2020? Trust. Rodgers might have topped 400 passing yards with two more touchdowns in Minnesota if not for Marquez Valdes-Scantling's 62-yard drop and Davante Adams' inability to haul in a fourth-and-1 slant from the 1-yard line. After Valdes-Scantling's second drop versus the Vikings, Rodgers went right back to him with a trademark free play when he got the defense to jump offsides before dropping a pass over MVS' shoulder to set up an Adams touchdown. This was one of the most scintillating passing performances of Rodgers' Hall of Fame career. And Love had a front-row seat to the show.