QB Index: Ranking most trustworthy passers in the NFL playoffs

Individual Rank: Bhanpuri: 5 | Blair: 5 | Filice: 5 | Parr: 5

2020 stats: 16 games | 69.2 pct | 4,544 pass yds | 7.9 ypa | 37 pass TD | 10 INT | 421 rush yds | 8 rush TD | 6 fumbles los﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿t﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿





Next game: vs. Indianapolis Colts | Saturday, January 9 at 1:05 p.m. ET (CBS)





Bhanpuri: After the record-setting season Josh Allen just wrapped, he has every reason to feel confident, loose and untouchable. He led the Bills to 13 wins -- including a season sweep of the AFC East (with a +82 scoring differential) -- captured the franchise's first division title since 1995, annihilated his previous career bests in basically every statistical category and became Buffalo's all-time single-season leader in both passing yards and touchdowns.





So why did we collectively rank him fifth on this list? Well, as remarkable as Allen's 2020 season was, the four guys above him have several MVP-caliber seasons on their Hall of Fame resumes already -- and just a tad bit more playoff experience. Last year's roller-coaster ride of a performance in the Wild Card Round, while unquestionably entertaining, wasn't quite the reliable, complete effort that instills trust. That said, if Allen's next few weeks resemble his previous 17 weeks, it'll go a long way to quelling the quiet reservations we still hold for the third-year quarterback.