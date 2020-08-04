Around the NFL

Tuesday, Aug 04, 2020 12:46 PM

Ben Roethlisberger: Elbow injury was first of a kind for QB

Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Ben Roethlisberger is, at least by his own belief, attempting something never before completed by an NFL quarterback.

Roethlisberger told reporters Tuesday the elbow injury that required season-ending surgery last year wasn't the same as what is commonly seen in the arms of baseball pitchers (which calls for a Tommy John repair). The injury, as Roethlisberger described it, involved tears of three of the five flexor tendons in his elbow, and he believes he is the first quarterback to attempt to come back from such an ailment.

He's returning as a thinner, lighter Roethlisberger, less Big Ben and more Thin Ben. He feels young, "if you can feel young at this age," he said, per NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala. And he's coming back with an eye on championships.

"I still want to win Lombardis," Roethlisberger said, via The Athletic's Ed Bouchette. "And I say that with an s on the end."

Some might scoff at the notion, considering Pittsburgh has missed the postseason in two straight seasons and Roethlisberger isn't exactly getting any younger. But after a year away, Roethlisberger sounded like he'd gained a new appreciation for the game and a fresh desire for on-field success, saying "I can learn that I don't want to watch anymore."

"Any competitor will tell you they want to go out on their own terms and it doesn't happen all the time," he said, via The Athletic's Bouchette. ... "I didn't feel I was close to that yet. I'm not saying I have 10 years left in me but I really feel I have years left in me."

Exactly how many remains to be seen, but he's returning to a team that added a potentially key target in tight end Eric Ebron, and appears to have filled out its receiving corps for the first time since the departure of Antonio Brown.

There's no need to test his arm to check on his ability to throw, having tossed plenty this offseason, but he will still have a "pitch count" during camp. He said Tuesday he wishes there were preseason games in which he could test his limits, even if Steelers coach Mike Tomlin might not have let him play at all.

He'll have to wait until September for that. There, he'll resume his pursuit of titles -- plural.

Related Content

Failed physical cancels P.J. Hall trade to Vikings; Raiders waive DT
news

Failed physical cancels P.J. Hall trade to Vikings; Raiders waive DT

After he was going to be released by the Raiders, P.J. Hall was instead traded to the Vikings, but he has failed his physical and will revert to the Raiders. Also for the Vikings, DT Armon Watts has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, while WR Justin Jefferson has been activated from it.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Allen Hurns (17) breaks from the line during an NFL game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in East Rutherford, NJ. The Jets defeated the Dolphins 22-21. (Al Tielemans via AP)
news

Dolphins WR Allen Hurns announces he's opting out of 2020 season

Allen Hurns had himself an enjoyable homecoming in 2019, but it's going to be put on hold for 2020. The Dolphins receiver announced Tuesday he is opting out of the 2020 season. 
Lions say Matthew Stafford had false-positive COVID-19 test 
news

Lions say Matthew Stafford had false-positive COVID-19 test 

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that starting quarterback Matthew Stafford had a false-positive test that forced him onto the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) looks on from the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Bears, 17-7. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Jalen Ramsey not worried about status of new contract in L.A.

Jalen Ramsey is not concerned about his contract. Pushed on the topic, Ramsey walked off of a Zoom call with reporters on Tuesday, only to be corralled to finished the sitdown.
Browns GM: Odell Beckham Jr. 'focused on having a great year'
news

Browns GM: Odell Beckham Jr. 'focused on having a great year'

Browns GM Andrew Berry was asked about Odell Beckham Jr.'s level of interest in playing football amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and despite what OBJ was quoted as saying Monday, it sounds as if Berry's concerns have been addressed.
LeSean McCoy signed with Bucs in part due to Tom Brady, weather
news

LeSean McCoy signed with Bucs in part due to Tom Brady, weather

LeSean McCoy signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers last week, and on Tuesday he explained what pushed Tampa Bay over other options.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Andrew Billings (99) runs during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 in Cincinnati. The Patriots defeated Bengals 34-13. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Roundup: Browns DT Andrew Billings opts out of 2020 season

A third Cleveland Browns player has opted out of the 2020 season. Defensive tackle Andrew Billings was placed on the reserve/opt-out list Tuesday, the team announced.
Bengals aiming to get contract done with RB Joe Mixon
news

Bengals aiming to get contract done with RB Joe Mixon

The Bengals want to keep Joe Mixon around for the long haul. With the running back set to enter the final year of his rookie contract, Cincinnati director of player personnel Duke Tobin noted that he's gotten several big-time contracts done this time of year.
Goff not expecting Rams offense to change much with an OC
news

Goff not expecting Rams offense to change much with an OC

For the first time since Sean McVay took over the Rams, the team is employing an OC in Kevin O'Connell. QB Jared Goff noted that despite the addition, he doesn't expect much to change with O'Connell stepping in.
Jaguars activate QB Gardner Minshew off reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Jaguars activate QB Gardner Minshew off reserve/COVID-19 list

Gardner Minshew's stay on the reserve/COVID-19 list didn't last long. The team announced Tuesday that the starting quarterback has been activated from the list. 
Signing bonus proration for opt-outs to be removed from '20 cap 
news

Signing bonus proration for opt-outs to be removed from '20 cap 

The NFL Management Council informed clubs that signing bonus proration -- not just unearned salary and bonuses -- will be removed from the 2020 cap immediately upon notification a player is opting out, per sources informed of the situation. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL