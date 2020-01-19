Aaron Rodgers, Packers see 'open' window despite loss to 49ers

"It's a little raw right now, for sure," he said. "It definitely hurts a little more than earlier in the career just because you realize how difficult it is to get to this spot. With all of the changes this offseason, (a new coach), the installation of a new system and a new program -- to get to this point you feel like it was something special because it just didn't really make sense. We weren't picked by most people to win our division, but we found a way to not only do that but to win a home playoff game and get to this spot. It just kind of felt like it was meant to be almost, so that was a little bit disappointing. It's a little more disappointing when you realize that I don't have the same number of years ahead of me as I do behind me."