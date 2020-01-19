Raheem Mostert sets multiple playoff rushing records

No one did more to ensure his team's victory on Championship Sunday than Raheem Mostert.

The San Francisco 49ers running back spearheaded an unstoppable ground game in Sunday's 37-20 romp over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game. Mostert rushed for a career-high (to say the least) 220 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries.

"Still surreal," Mostert said after the game. "I can't believe that I'm in this position right now and I did the things that I did tonight."

In doing so, Mostert set numerous records and etched himself into 49ers and NFL legend.

Mostert became the only player in NFL history with at least 200 rush yards and at least four rushing touchdowns in a playoff game. The RB also became just the third player to score at least four rushing TDs in a postseason game, joining LeGarrette Blount and Ricky Watters, but the first player to do so in a conference title game.

Mostert set franchise records for rushing touchdowns and rushing yards in a playoff game, passing Colin Kaepernick (181) in the latter category.

The 49ers RB came just 29 yards short of breaking Eric Dickerson's record for most rushing yards in a playoff game (248) but set the record for most rushing yards in a conference title game, breaking San Diego Chargers fullback Keith Lincoln's mark from 1964 (206).

Earlier in the game, Mostert became the only player in NFL history with at least 150 rush yards and three rushing touchdowns in a single half of a playoff game.

For an undrafted player who spent his first two summers in the league being cut by six franchises before landing with San Francisco, Mostert's Sunday was quite super. His next one, two weeks from now facing the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV in his home town, might be even more so.