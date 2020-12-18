Raiders QB Derek Carr (groin) ruled out vs. Chargers

Derek Carr has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday Night Football with a groin injury, the Las Vegas Raiders announced after halftime.

Carr was previously listed as questionable after getting injured against the Chargers early in the first quarter.

On third and goal during the Raiders' second drive, Carr rolled to his right and appeared to be heading for the end zone before he pulled up, grabbed his left groin area and hobbled out of bounds. The drive ended with a field goal.

Carr immediately walked to the locker room with trainers to be further evaluated.

Marcus Mariota came on in relief of Carr to start Las Vegas' first drive of the second quarter. Mariota led a seven-play, 86-yard touchdown drive, capped off by a beautiful 35-yard pass to Darren Waller, to give the Raiders an early 10-7 lead.