Around the NFL

Lions QB Matthew Stafford (ribs) not ruled out vs. Titans

Published: Dec 14, 2020 at 04:15 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Matthew Stafford﻿'s chances of playing in Week 15 aren't great, but they're still alive.

Despite experiencing significant pain from his ribs injury, Stafford hasn't been ruled out for Detroit's meeting with Tennessee, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell told reporters Monday that Stafford's status and his availability for Sunday likely would not be decided until the end of the week.

Stafford suffered the injury in Detroit's 31-24 loss to Green Bay, leaving the game late in the fourth. Veteran Chase Daniel replaced Stafford for Detroit's final drive, completing 3 of 6 passes for 29 yards and setting up a Matt Prater field goal from 32 yards out.

Daniel will start if Stafford can't go against the Titans. Daniel is on his fifth NFL team in his 12-year career, serving as a stopgap in situations such as this throughout his time in the professional game.

If he receives the call to start in place of Stafford, Daniel will face the league's 29th-ranked Titans passing defense, but one that is part of a team fighting through an intense race for the AFC South crown, meaning Stafford's status is important to more than just the Lions.

Related Content

news

Patriots coach Bill Belichick not ready to make change at QB: 'We're not there right now'

Despite Cam Newton's struggles, Belichick isn't ready to see more of Jarrett Stidham. Asked Monday if he'd be open to playing both QBs, the Patriots coach said he's not to the point of tweaking the position yet.

news

Jets QB Sam Darnold: 'I love it' in New York, but know decision on future isn't up to me

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold knows his team will likely be in the top two spots in the upcoming draft and he made it known that he'd love to stay in New York.
news

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones: 'There will be absolutely no change' with Mike McCarthy

Mike McCarthy's job is safe, and the Jones family will tell you as much until they're blue in the face. Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that McCarthy's job is considered safe, and Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones reinforced that Monday. 
news

Jaguars to start QB Gardner Minshew again Week 15 at Ravens

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone told reporters Gardner Minshew will be the starting quarterback in Week 15.
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 15

Eagles HC Doug Pederson confirmed S Rodney McLeod suffered a torn ACL, CB Darius Slay is in the concussion protocol and CB Avonte Maddox will miss some time with a knee injury.  Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Monday.
news

Doug Pederson confirms Jalen Hurts will remain Eagles starting QB in Week 15

Eagles coach Doug Pederson confirmed the obvious: ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ will be the starting QB in Week 15 versus the Cardinals. After playing coy following Sunday's victory over New Orleans, Pederson declared Hurts the starter Monday. 
news

Ron Rivera: Washington QB Alex Smith's injury still being evaluated

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera told reporters Alex Smith's injury is still being evaluated after sitting out the final half of their win over the 49ers on Sunday.
news

Bruce Arians on Tampa's offense: 'We can do any damn thing we want to'

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians found an identity on offensive after turning to the run game in their win over the Vikings on Sunday.
news

What to watch for in Ravens-Browns on 'Monday Night Football'

At times, this game could resemble a track meet, but let's make one thing clear: This version of the Cleveland Browns is much different than the one the Baltimore Ravens ran circles around to begin the season.
news

Packers win division title, but goal is keeping No. 1 seed: 'We're definitely not done'

Green Bay clinched the NFC North for the second straight year under coach Matt LaFleur. The message following Sunday's 31-24 victory in Detroit was clear: The mission isn't over.
news

Cowboys QB Andy Dalton celebrates 'special' win over Bengals in return to Cincinnati

After the Cowboys scored a 30-7 victory, their first win by more than three points this season, Andy Dalton celebrated the win in a city where he'd spent his first nine NFL seasons.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL