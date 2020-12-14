Lions QB Matthew Stafford (ribs) not ruled out vs. Titans

Matthew Stafford﻿'s chances of playing in Week 15 aren't great, but they're still alive.

Despite experiencing significant pain from his ribs injury, Stafford hasn't been ruled out for Detroit's meeting with Tennessee, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell told reporters Monday that Stafford's status and his availability for Sunday likely would not be decided until the end of the week.

Stafford suffered the injury in Detroit's 31-24 loss to Green Bay, leaving the game late in the fourth. Veteran Chase Daniel replaced Stafford for Detroit's final drive, completing 3 of 6 passes for 29 yards and setting up a Matt Prater field goal from 32 yards out.

Daniel will start if Stafford can't go against the Titans. Daniel is on his fifth NFL team in his 12-year career, serving as a stopgap in situations such as this throughout his time in the professional game.