Washington rules out QB Alex Smith vs. Seahawks; Dwayne Haskins to start

Published: Dec 18, 2020 at 01:52 PM
Kevin Patra

Dwayne Haskins is back in the saddle for the Washington Football Team Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

The club ruled out Alex Smith this week due to the calf injury sustained in Week 14.

The veteran QB missed practice this week after exiting late in the first half of the victory over San Francisco.

Despite the team being hopeful Smith could return without missing time, the prospect looked dim as the QB missed practices each day.

The news puts Haskins back as the starter Sunday. The second-year quarterback was sent to the bench by coach Ron Rivera after Week 4 in favor of Kyle Allen. After a season-ending injury to Allen, Smith took the reins.

The latest injury has Rivera turning back to Haskins as Washington attempts to remain in first place in the NFC East.

Haskins struggled to get through his progressions early in the season and has trouble with deep-ball accuracy. The offense didn't move much when he took over last week against the Niners, including four straight three-and-outs to close the contest.

Washington needs Haskins to be better Sunday against a susceptible Seahawks defense after getting a full week of practice in.

On Haskins side, at least, is a playoff-caliber defense, including a front seven lead by Defensive Rookie of the Year front-runner Chase Young, who should give ﻿Russell Wilson﻿ a hard time Sunday.

Unfortunately for Haskins, he's likely to be without stud rookie running back ﻿Antonio Gibson﻿, who is doubtful to play with a toe injury. Washington struggled to run the ball sans the RB in the lineup last week. Haskins will need help from ﻿Peyton Barber﻿ and ﻿J.D. McKissic﻿ this week against Seattle.

