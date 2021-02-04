Teams have begun calling Eagles on potential trade for Carson Wentz

With Matthew Stafford off the trade block and headed to the Rams, the eyes of QB-hungry general managers have turned to another QB who could be available: Carson Wentz﻿.

Sources say that teams have begun calling the Eagles on their former starter Wentz, plotting a roadmap for a potential trade as teams get closer to the start of the league year.

The Eagles are not in a hurry to trade Wentz -- and in fact as of now intend for him to return for 2021 under new coach Nick Sirianni -- but they did field the calls and discussed the issue. GM Howie Roseman will almost always listen, and this is no different.

While Stafford went to the Rams (in principle) in exchange for two future first-round picks, a third-rounder and Jared Goff﻿, it's unclear what the price would be for Wentz. But it would have to be enough to make it worth it for the Eagles to trade someone who would otherwise factor heavily into their starting QB conversation.

As for teams interested in Wentz, the Colts are always linked to him because of their need at QB and because of coach Frank Reich. They will call on all the available passers this offseason. There are others.

Wentz signed a four-year, $128 million extension in June of 2019, and because of the way it's structured, a release is nearly impossible. But a trade before his $10 million roster bonus is due on March 19 would give the Eagles a more manageable dead money charge of $33.8 million, while a new team would take on $25.4 million in salary -- and a four-year, $98.4 million existing contract.

Wentz and his agents have not yet formally requested a trade, according to sources, though it's clear his relationship with the team has been strained over the past year and it will require more communication to mend it. The team's firing of Doug Pederson, who benched Wentz in favor of Jalen Hurts this season, did not quell all of Wentz's concerns, sources say.

With Stafford and Goff off the table, the supply of veteran QBs actually available dwindled rapidly, perhaps increasing Wentz's value. About his quarterbacks recently, Sirianni said he has two "top-notch" QBs in Wentz and Hurts.

Asked if Wentz will be on the roster in 2021, Sirianni said: "I can't answer that."

Sirianni said this week in an interview with SportsRadio 94 WIP in Philly the team is planning for open competition at all positions, including quarterback. That would seem to indicate it'll be Wentz vs. Hurts in training camp -- if Wentz is still a member of the team.

Follow Ian Rapoport on Twitter.