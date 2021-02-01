Sirianni 'evaluating' QBs Carson Wentz, Jalen Hurts: 'Competition is the core value' for Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles hired Nick Sirianni in part to help fix ﻿Carson Wentz﻿. Part of that process will include ratcheting up the competition level for the former first-round quarterback.

Speaking on WIP Monday, Sirianni said his staff is in the "process of evaluating" both Wentz and ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿. The new coach intimated he's planning on conducting a QB competition this offseason.

"A core value, is competition," Sirianni said. "That's competition everywhere. Everybody is going to compete. I am going to compete with [offensive coordinator] Shane [Steichen] on things. We're going to compete in the building with coaches. Competition is the core value that we're going to use for every single position that we have here with the Philadelphia Eagles."

Citing competition is a well-worn coaching cliché. Who is going to argue against competition?

Sometimes the "compete for every spot" mantra is overdone. Is a healthy ﻿Fletcher Cox﻿ competing for snaps with his backup? In theory, sure. In reality, not so much. There is a deep gray area when coaches cite competition and truly mean that contest is open to all eventualities.

Sirianni was asked specificity if his plan for competition will include Wentz and Hurts battling for the starting QB job.

"Yeah," the coach responded. "Everybody in this situation competing, players, coaches, every position."